Cyber Monday is a great time to bolster your home entertainment setup. TVs are at the centerpiece for most homes, and if you are looking to buy a smart TV for your home but without blowing your monthly budget, we have some good value options. While our list of the best Cyber Monday deals already mentions the best TV you can choose from, here we will discuss those items from our roster of the Cyber Monday TV Deals that fit the bill as great bargains. Here are the top choices for TVs that you can buy for under $350 during Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $350

TCL 40-inch Full HD Android TV — $230, was $270

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350

TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV — $380, was $450

TCL 40-inch Full HD Android TV — $230, was $270

Why Buy:

Android TV support

Voice control using Google Assistant

Free Apple TV+ subscription for three months

Dolby Digital+ Audio support

This TCL 40-inch Full HD TV is one of the most affordable TVs on the market and Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deal makes it even more interesting. The $230 TCL TV runs Android TV, which features a wide range of apps and content providers including Hulu, Sling, Netflix, and YouTube TV. Besides wireless internet connectivity, it features two HDMI ports, a USB port, an Ethernet port, and Bluetooth. Running on Android TV, the TCL 40-inch TV supports voice control via Google Assistant. The TV supports Dolby Digital+ Audio technology for an immersive audio output.

With this 40-inch TCL Full HD TV, you also get a free three-month Apple TV+ subscription.

Buy Now

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350

Why Buy:

4K video playback via multiple online video streaming services in Fire TV interface

Support for Alexa voice remote

Full HD-to-4K upscaling

Free Apple TV+ subscription for 3 months

For those who want to enjoy 4K content despite limited space, this Insignia 43-inch LED 4K is a great choice. It comes preinstalled with Amazon’s Fire TV interface and supports voice commands using Alexa via a voice remote. Along with offering access to a plethora of content through apps in the Fire TV platform, this Insignia TV supports upscaling of Full HD content to 4K resolution. The 4K panel is certified for HDR10, which will allow the TV to play HDR content via YouTube.

For connectivity, the Insignia 43-inch 4K TV features three HDMI ports, a USB port, optical audio output, Ethernet, and composite AV jacks in addition to Wi-Fi. Along with the Insignia 43-inch TV, you also get three months of free Apple TV+ and 30 days of free FuboTV service.

Buy Now

TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV — $380, was $450

Why Buy:

4K content with HDR10 and HLG

Voice control using Google Assistant

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Free Apple TV+ subscription for 3 months

For those looking for a larger TV without a lot of additional investment, the TCL 55-inch 4K TV is a suitable choice. Like its smaller sibling, it runs on Android TV, so it can be controlled with voice commands using Google Assistant. The TV features Dolby Digital+ Audio support for clear audio quality. For seamless internet connectivity, it has dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. For wired connections, there are three HDMI ports. The 4K panel supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), which is an open-source HDR codec that can play HDR content through certain apps.

The TCL 55-inch TV also gets a free three-month Apple TV+ subscription if you purchase it during the Cyber Monday sale.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations