Yes, you can really buy a Samsung QLED 4K TV for $400 for Prime Day

Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

We’ve seen a lot of great Prime Day deals but we’re honestly kind of amazed that it’s actually possible to buy a Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $400 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales going on right now. Yup, at this very second, you can snap up the 32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA QLED 4K TV for just $400 — a saving of $100 on the usual price, representing 20% off. Now, it might not be the largest QLED 4K TV out there but that’s still an amazing deal. Be quick though. Prime Day ends at the end of today and you won’t want to miss out on this exceptional screen!

The Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32-inch QLED 4K TV doesn’t feature in our look at the best QLED TVs but honestly, we were focusing on bigger screens and far more expensive ones too. Samsung does feature in our look at the best TV brands however with its key calling card being its QLED technology. Providing you don’t mind a smaller screen size, you’re going to love the Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32-inch QLED 4K TV.

That’s because its screen is exceptional thanks to QLED technology. It offers 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology which means it delivers Samsung’s most realistic picture yet with over a billion shades of brilliant color. It looks truly wondrous. Alongside that amazing technology is a 4K UHD processor that optimizes your TV’s performance with 4K picture quality, three HDMI ports for hooking up your games consoles and so forth, along with one Ethernet port, two USB ports, and one Optical Digital Audio Output too. It’s a smart TV too so you can easily browse all your favorite streaming content directly from your TV without needing to hook up any additional devices. That even includes Apple TV+ support too!

Sure, the Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32-inch QLED 4K TV might not be the biggest of screens but with over a billion shades of color and that all-important 4K resolution, what more could you need? We’re talking quality over quantity here. Ordinarily priced at $500, you can snap up the Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32-inch QLED 4K TV for just $400 as part of the Prime Day deals going on. Be quick though — Prime Day ends today so you only have a matter of hours to buy it!

If your heart is set on a new 4K TV deal but you want a bigger screen size and your budget can stretch further, check out our look at the best Prime Day 4K TV deals. We’ve got all the best prices and offers from across the internet.

