All the latest Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals and sales

We’ve got all the best Prime Day 4K TV deals neatly bundled together here as part of our Prime Day deals coverage. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing 4K TV or you’re delving into 4K for the very first time, we’ve got you covered with all the best prices and deals along with some key advice on what to look for when buying a 4K TV. As it’s Prime Day, we’ve also checked out just whether Prime Day is a good time to treat yourself to a new 4K TV or not (it is, don’t worry).

While seeking out the best 4K TV for you, you may also realize that you could do with a new form of streaming device to go alongside it. Sure, your new 4K TV may have smart capabilities, but you can’t beat a dedicated device for the purpose. In which case, check out our look at the best Prime Day Fire TV deals to help you find the right streaming device for you. Keen to get started? Keep on reading and we’ll tell you all about the best Prime Day 4K TV deals and take you through everything you need to know about buying one. In no time, you’ll have a fantastic new setup for less than before.

Should you buy a new 4K TV on Prime Day?

Over the years, Prime Day has gone from strength to strength when it comes to offering deep discounts, on technology in particular. That means that things like Prime Day 4K TV sales are particularly strong because they’re hugely popular devices and Amazon loves to discount heavily where people are likely to buy. Right now, many of us are taking our first steps into 4K TV ownership or are opting to upgrade existing sets to bigger screens, and Prime Day is a great time to embrace all of this.

As always, it’s a smart move to go into the Prime Day 4K TV sales knowing exactly what you’re looking for. What kind of TV do you need? Are you upgrading your living room setup or are you simply adding a TV to your kitchen or bedroom? Such factors will make a huge difference in terms of what you need as well as your budget. Budget being a very important thing to consider as 4K TVs can be relatively cheap these days but you can also spend a lot on a high-end device. It’s wise to plan accordingly.

It might feel like Black Friday or Cyber Monday is a better time to wait for a good 4K TV deal but these days, Prime Day is generally on a par with those traditional events so there’s not really any need to wait. Instead, you can dive into the Prime Day 4K TV deals right now and enjoy a new TV all summer long without having to wait until the holidays.

There’s also the benefit of reduced competition. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are open to all, Prime Day is exclusive to those with Amazon Prime memberships. That means that inventory clears more slowly than conventional sales, giving you some much-needed time to hit the buy button. Those precious few moments can really add up when you find a super deal out there. Just make sure you don’t fall for any discounts that are purely incremental. Some Prime Day 4K TV sales are a true bargain while others are a little more limited and less tempting than they may initially appear to be. All you need to do is know exactly what you’re looking for amongst the plethora of deals.

How to choose a 4K TV on Prime Day

Buying a new 4K TV is a big decision to make. After all, no 4K TV is cheap and it’s likely to play an important role in your and your family’s future entertainment. We’ve already checked out the best TVs which include multiple 4K TVs but we’ve also looked at the best TVs under $1,000 for those customers on a budget.

Ultimately though, you need to check out our 4K TV buying guide. It has absolutely everything you could need to know about seeking out a new 4K TV during the Prime Day 4K TV sales, but we’ve also narrowed things down to some specific things to consider.

Budget is, of course, a major factor. It’s never wise to spend more than you can afford so set your budget and stick to it. Luckily, with Prime Day 4K TV sales, you can generally get a lot more for your money so your savings will feel more significant.

Once you’ve figured out how much you can afford, you need to think about space. TVs are measured diagonally so you’ll want to check that your potential new purchase will fit into the place it needs to go. If you only have a small bedroom, for instance, then a 65-inch 4K TV is probably going to be overkill. Similarly, a 40-inch 4K TV might feel a little small in a large living room or den.

It’s a good idea to look out for other features alongside 4K technology too. HDR is a useful format for making your picture look far more stunning than before. Look out for terms like HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ to know you’ll benefit.

Most 4K TVs will include smart features such as the ability to use apps and watch streaming content directly from the TV. This isn’t as important as it may seem as you can always add on streaming devices to do so anyhow. Oftentimes, these streaming devices are more powerful than your TV’s operating system anyhow, but it can be useful to have some onboard capabilities, too.

Check how many ports and connections are on the back of your TV. Some TVs can look like an amazing deal until you realize they only have 2 HDMI ports which can be very limiting if you want to connect a few games consoles and other devices to the back of it. It might not be a deal-breaker for everyone but it’s good to know what you’re getting into before hitting the buy button.

Once you know exactly what you’re looking for, right down to size, budget, and what features you require, you can easily find the best Prime Day 4K TV deals for you. Just make sure you keep focused.

