Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals and sales

We’ve got all the best Prime Day 4K TV deals neatly bundled together here as part of our Prime Day deals coverage. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing 4K TV or you’re delving into 4K for the very first time, we’ve got you covered with all the best prices and deals along with some key advice on what to look for when buying a 4K TV. As it’s Prime Day, we’ve also checked out just whether Prime Day is a good time to treat yourself to a new 4K TV or not (it is, don’t worry).

While seeking out the best 4K TV for you, you may also realize that you could do with a new form of streaming device to go alongside it. Sure, your new 4K TV may have smart capabilities, but you can’t beat a dedicated device for the purpose. In which case, check out our look at the best Prime Day Fire TV deals to help you find the right streaming device for you. Keen to get started? Keep on reading and we’ll tell you all about the best Prime Day 4K TV deals and take you through everything you need to know about buying one. In no time, you’ll have a fantastic new setup for less than before.

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals

75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,400 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation

$3,397 $5,494
If you're after a brand new TV but you don't fancy the challenge of hanging it yourself, this bundle offers a top of the line LG 4K OLED TV plus installation and a soundbar all in one.
Buy at Walmart

85-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV

$2,498 $2,700
This TV will surely bring a cinema-like experience to your home. Content is displayed with great colors and details as well as good motion clarity. It connects to the Wi-Fi and supports voice control.
Buy at Newegg

70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV

$700 $750
This Samsung 4K TV unlocks hidden details at four times the quality of Full HD. Its smart platform is powered by Tizen which ushers in quick access to apps and streaming services
Buy at Best Buy

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,500
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy

75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN82Q800TAFXZA)

$2,700 $3,000
Level up your entertainment with the Q800T series. Aside from its astonishing 8K resolution, it can adjust to any room or lighting condition to provide the best possible visuals.
Buy at Best Buy

Insignia 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

$280 $320
Stream your Netflix shows in HD with this 4K UHD TV. See stunning images in 2160p resolution on a wide 43-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar

$1,598 $2,000
For stunning visuals that would make your home theater the envy of any filmmaker, the Sony X950H is a great 4K TV filled to the brim with innovative features to elevate movie night like never before.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)

$2,700 $4,000
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV

$1,000 $1,300
A stunning OLED TV in a compact size, this model offers bright colors and a bezel-less frame which is almost invisible, for a more immersive viewing experiences. And it has smart features too.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$2,000 $2,700
Indulge in the mind-blowing 8K goodness of the Q800T series. It offers premium-quality visuals and sound, so you'll feel like you're watching in your own cinema. Action scenes are also blur-free.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV

$1,140 $1,200
Elevate your home theater setup with the 75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV, ensuring you get crystal-clear, pixel-perfect visuals no matter what you're watching, making it a must-have for movie lovers.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,500 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)

$3,300 $4,000
This TV has the a9 Gen 3 A.I. chip at its core which works to deliver stunning visuals and audio. It connects to Wi-Fi and comes with virtual assistants for convenient streaming and control.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$350 $380
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony XBR55A8H 55" A8H 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV

$1,898
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

Hisense 55-Inch H65 Series 4K Smart TV

$350 $400
This Android TV offers features like Bluetooth audio connection so you can listen using headphones, DTS Virtual X audio technology, voice remote control, and smart TV features.
Buy at Best Buy

85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$2,419 $2,789
The Samsung Q70T is fully loaded with every feature a hardcore cinephile could ever need, putting you directly in the director's seat of any film.
Buy at Samsung

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K HDTV

$1,397 $1,500
This breathtaking Smart 4K UHD is equipped with a QLED panel, offering a wider range of color and contrast for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED65GXPUA)

$2,100 $2,500
Powered by the a9 Gen 3 AI processor, this TV makes everything you hear and see smoother and more dynamic. It fully integrates with voice assistants for easier control, too.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,397 $1,850
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would make directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV

$998 $1,200
With an X1 4K HDR processor, this TV can upscale your content so you can enjoy everything you watch in beautiful 4K. Plus it has Android OS for all the smart TV features you need.
Buy at Walmart

Should you buy a new 4K TV on Prime Day?

Over the years, Prime Day has gone from strength to strength when it comes to offering deep discounts, on technology in particular. That means that things like Prime Day 4K TV sales are particularly strong because they’re hugely popular devices and Amazon loves to discount heavily where people are likely to buy. Right now, many of us are taking our first steps into 4K TV ownership or are opting to upgrade existing sets to bigger screens, and Prime Day is a great time to embrace all of this.

As always, it’s a smart move to go into the Prime Day 4K TV sales knowing exactly what you’re looking for. What kind of TV do you need? Are you upgrading your living room setup or are you simply adding a TV to your kitchen or bedroom? Such factors will make a huge difference in terms of what you need as well as your budget. Budget being a very important thing to consider as 4K TVs can be relatively cheap these days but you can also spend a lot on a high-end device. It’s wise to plan accordingly.

It might feel like Black Friday or Cyber Monday is a better time to wait for a good 4K TV deal but these days, Prime Day is generally on a par with those traditional events so there’s not really any need to wait. Instead, you can dive into the Prime Day 4K TV deals right now and enjoy a new TV all summer long without having to wait until the holidays.

There’s also the benefit of reduced competition. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are open to all, Prime Day is exclusive to those with Amazon Prime memberships. That means that inventory clears more slowly than conventional sales, giving you some much-needed time to hit the buy button. Those precious few moments can really add up when you find a super deal out there. Just make sure you don’t fall for any discounts that are purely incremental. Some Prime Day 4K TV sales are a true bargain while others are a little more limited and less tempting than they may initially appear to be. All you need to do is know exactly what you’re looking for amongst the plethora of deals.

How to choose a 4K TV on Prime Day

Buying a new 4K TV is a big decision to make. After all, no 4K TV is cheap and it’s likely to play an important role in your and your family’s future entertainment. We’ve already checked out the best TVs which include multiple 4K TVs but we’ve also looked at the best TVs under $1,000 for those customers on a budget.

Ultimately though, you need to check out our 4K TV buying guide. It has absolutely everything you could need to know about seeking out a new 4K TV during the Prime Day 4K TV sales, but we’ve also narrowed things down to some specific things to consider.

Budget is, of course, a major factor. It’s never wise to spend more than you can afford so set your budget and stick to it. Luckily, with Prime Day 4K TV sales, you can generally get a lot more for your money so your savings will feel more significant.

Once you’ve figured out how much you can afford, you need to think about space. TVs are measured diagonally so you’ll want to check that your potential new purchase will fit into the place it needs to go. If you only have a small bedroom, for instance, then a 65-inch 4K TV is probably going to be overkill. Similarly, a 40-inch 4K TV might feel a little small in a large living room or den.

It’s a good idea to look out for other features alongside 4K technology too. HDR is a useful format for making your picture look far more stunning than before. Look out for terms like HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ to know you’ll benefit.

Most 4K TVs will include smart features such as the ability to use apps and watch streaming content directly from the TV. This isn’t as important as it may seem as you can always add on streaming devices to do so anyhow. Oftentimes, these streaming devices are more powerful than your TV’s operating system anyhow, but it can be useful to have some onboard capabilities, too.

Check how many ports and connections are on the back of your TV. Some TVs can look like an amazing deal until you realize they only have 2 HDMI ports which can be very limiting if you want to connect a few games consoles and other devices to the back of it. It might not be a deal-breaker for everyone but it’s good to know what you’re getting into before hitting the buy button.

Once you know exactly what you’re looking for, right down to size, budget, and what features you require, you can easily find the best Prime Day 4K TV deals for you. Just make sure you keep focused.

