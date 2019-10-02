Save on this SanDisk 512 GB memory card only at Amazon

If you are planning on taking advantage of Nintendo’s latest release the Switch Lite, the SanDisk 512 GB memory card is a great choice and the perfect companion to your new console. A great way of amping up the game storage on your device, the card is a simple and straightforward must-have addition to any gaming repertoire.

Amazon is slashing the price of a bunch of its SD cards but the best deal is on the 512GB. The SanDisk 512GB is an easy-to-use device that has received great reviews from customers thanks to its straight forward function and easy to use style. With an original retail price of $150, save $58 only at Amazon.

Looking to supercharge the storage of your smartphone, tablet, gaming device, or camera? Then Amazon’s latest deal is the right choice for you. With the company throwing us some great savings on functional tech lately, check out this 39% saving on this SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC.

Suitable for Android tablets and smartphones, the SanDisk 512GB memory card is unfortunately not iOS compatible. Thanks to a transfer read speed of 100 MB/s, the device allows you to transfer up to 1,000 photographs per minute. With SanDisk, there’s no space for extended loading times, which is why its A-1 rated performance means you’ll never be slowed down and can load apps onto your device at exactly the speed you need.

It’s not just games consoles that can benefit from extra storage. Tablets, smartphones and other recording devices need additional space too, and if you’re looking to film and play back videos, the SanDisk 512GB memory card is the right choice. Thanks to the device’s Class 10 rating, you can expect to find unbeatable quality and full HD recording and playback whatever it is you decide to shoot. While its easy connection to the SanDisk memory zone app makes it simple to watch, store, and manage your files from wherever you are. Download and installation required.

Worried about the ease of usage and want to make sure your product stays safe? The supplied adaptor allows y0u to quickly and efficiently load your files directly onto your other devices, and a 10-year manufacturer warranty is included in the price.

