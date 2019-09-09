Smartphones, digital cameras, and other electronic devices are becoming more powerful, so the need for additional storage becomes a necessity. Many high-end gadgets can shoot photos and videos at Full HD or up to 4K, and they eat up more space on your drives. As a result, your internal storage quickly gets full and you’ll end up deleting files instead. To help you avoid such situation and get the most out of your devices, Amazon is dropping the price of these SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory cards by up to 17% off. You can now get the 200GB variant for only $30, the 256GB size is now available at $38, and the 400GB can be yours for only $52.

The SanDisk Ultra micro SD cards are excellent for Android smartphones, tablets, and mirrorless cameras. It will give you an additional boost on your gadget’s performance as it loads application much faster, thanks to its A1-rated performance. It can read up to 1,500 IOPS (input/output operations per second) and can write up to 500 IOPS, based on SanDisk’s internal testing performed. Though, the results may vary based on many factors such as the host device, type of apps, and more.

Transferring your existing shots is no big deal as these memory cards will allow you to move about 1,000 photos per minute, with a transfer read speed of up to 100MB per second. That’s quite fast, but it will also depend on the capacity of your device or the type of files you are exporting. You can install the SanDisk Memory Zone app from the Google Play Store to organize your content or free up space on your smart devices.

With these cards, you can effortlessly record and playback videos in Full HD format. The Class 10 speed specification supports up to 1,920 x 1,080 video resolution so you can store even longer hours of Full HD videos. Now you’ll have more back up space for all your storage needs.

These SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory cards will let you capture and save much more than ever. Grab yours now as Amazon provides great discounts on selected sizes. You can take the 200GB model for only $30 (7% off), the 256GB variant now costs $38 (12% off), and the 400GB memory is now available for only $52 from its original price of $62. Order now and don’t wait until you run out of space.

Looking for other great stuff? Catch more deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations