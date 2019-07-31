Share

As summer break nears its end, saving on back-to-school essentials is on the top of each college student’s mind. If you’re in need of storage space, check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get up to a 61% discount when you order from Amazon today.

Aside from storage space, the best external hard drives also offer speed, portability, and reliability. The SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD line brings all of these in rugged packaging. This Amazon deal lets you max out and get the 2TB option but still save $430. Of course, you still get substantial price cuts if you choose the 1TB, 500GB, or 250GB storage capacities.

Built specifically for adventure photographers and filmmakers in mind, the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD can take almost anything life throws at you. These hard drives feature an IP55 rating for shock, dust, and water protection. Have peace of mind knowing all your school-related files are safe from corruption caused by the occasional drops, water splashes, and other accidents.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD claims to have impressive transfer speeds of up to 550MB per second under ideal conditions. Saving big and delicate projects in this external hard drive should be a breeze. It also works with Windows and Mac computers without the need for a driver, so moving files between different devices is no problem. And it comes with a USB-A adaptor to allow use with current and previous computer models.

Take your SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD with you wherever you go. It is built to be as small and light as possible while providing plenty of storage capacity. Keeping it in your school bag feels like you are just carrying an extra smartphone.

If you are looking for an external hard drive that will last you up through your college years and beyond, the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD is a great option. Get yours in 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, or 250GB for only a fraction of its retail price when you order from Amazon today.

Make better buying decisions by checking out our post about how to buy an external hard drive. You can also find the latest discounts on MacBooks, smartphones, and other tech on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.