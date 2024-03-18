 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All of Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets are heavily discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A kid plays with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022).
Amazon

If you’re thinking about getting your kid a tablet, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of the huge discounts in the ongoing Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale. These versions of Amazon’s Fire tablets are designed specifically for children, so every purchase will come with a kid-friendly case, a two-year guarantee that will get you a free replacement if the device breaks, and one year of Amazon Kids+ — a digital subscription containing books, games, videos, apps, and other content that’s meant for children. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to shop any of these Amazon Fire tablet deals for your kids though, as these limited-time offers can end at any moment.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition colors
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The cheapest option in the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale is the Amazon Fire 7 Kids, which is down to from $110 for savings of $40. This device comes with everything that you would expect from an Amazon Fire Kids tablet, and it features a 7-inch screen with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage that’s expandable by up to 1TB through a microSD card, and a battery that can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Next up is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, which you can get for following a $50 discount on its original price of $150. The tablet can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and it comes with 2GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 32GB that may be expanded by up to 1TB.

Trending Deals:

The largest and fastest tablet in the sale is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which comes with a $40 discount for a from $190. It’s got a pretty big 10.1-inch screen with HD resolution, a 13-hour battery life, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB using its microSD card slot.

The Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale is filled with tablet deals for your children, but you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts. With prices that start at $70 and savings of as much as $50, these offers may not last long as there will be a lot of parents interested in them. If you want to make sure that you get your device of choice from the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Samsung tablet is back under $100 — but for how long?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on

Not all people who are thinking about buying a tablet need a top-of-the-line device, especially if the primary purpose is something simple like browsing the internet and accessing streaming services. If that's you, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, an affordable tablet with an original price of $159 that's currently even cheaper at just $99 following a $60 discount from Walmart. There's no telling how much time is remaining on the offer and until when stocks will last, so if you're interested, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
The top-of-the-line models of the best tablets can handle demanding tasks like video editing and multitasking between several apps, but if you just need a device to catch up on social media, make video calls, and watch streaming shows, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be more than enough. It's equipped with the MediaTek MT8768 processor and 3GB of RAM, which promises decent performance when dealing with your daily activities, and 32GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card. You'll never run out of space for your apps, photos, and videos with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Read more
iPhone owner? You need to get this accessory while it’s 50% off
anker magnetic charger deal amazon january 2024 battery

You’ve snapped up one of the best iPhone deals and you’re eager to get the most out of your shiny new iPhone. One must-have accessory is the Anker Magnetic Battery which is currently 50% off at Amazon. Normally priced at $70, it’s down to $35 for a limited time only and is the perfect way of giving you more battery life while on the move. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker Magnetic Battery
The best iPhones are fantastic devices but like most smartphones, battery life never feels long enough during a busy day of regular use. That can be very frustrating if you can’t find a power point nearby or don’t have a charging cable. The Anker Magnetic Battery saves you from all this hassle.

Read more
Don’t pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the Circle to Search feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of smartphones has been announced, and time is running out to get a pre-order. The phone is officially available January 30, so these phone deals are only available for another day. One of the more tantalizing and obvious offers is at Amazon, where you can get a $50, $150 or $200 Amazon gift card when you buy the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, respectively. Sounds like free money, right? Maybe, but there's a better deal on Samsung's site. Let's break it down.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Samsung
Buy something from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and you’re scoring one of the best phones out there. That’s going to be good at any price but why not save even more by buying through Samsung?

Read more