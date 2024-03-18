If you’re thinking about getting your kid a tablet, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of the huge discounts in the ongoing Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale. These versions of Amazon’s Fire tablets are designed specifically for children, so every purchase will come with a kid-friendly case, a two-year guarantee that will get you a free replacement if the device breaks, and one year of Amazon Kids+ — a digital subscription containing books, games, videos, apps, and other content that’s meant for children. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to shop any of these Amazon Fire tablet deals for your kids though, as these limited-time offers can end at any moment.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale

The cheapest option in the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale is the Amazon Fire 7 Kids, which is down to from $110 for savings of $40. This device comes with everything that you would expect from an Amazon Fire Kids tablet, and it features a 7-inch screen with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage that’s expandable by up to 1TB through a microSD card, and a battery that can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Next up is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, which you can get for following a $50 discount on its original price of $150. The tablet can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and it comes with 2GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 32GB that may be expanded by up to 1TB.

The largest and fastest tablet in the sale is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which comes with a $40 discount for a from $190. It’s got a pretty big 10.1-inch screen with HD resolution, a 13-hour battery life, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB using its microSD card slot.

The Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale is filled with tablet deals for your children, but you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts. With prices that start at $70 and savings of as much as $50, these offers may not last long as there will be a lot of parents interested in them. If you want to make sure that you get your device of choice from the Amazon Fire Kids tablets sale, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

