 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Should you buy a printer on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it’s better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We’re going to explain what’s the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.

Should you buy a printer on Black Friday?

If you see an offer on Black Friday for a printer that meets your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of it right away instead of waiting if it will get cheaper on Cyber Monday. That’s because retailers only set aside a limited amount of stock when they roll out their discounts, so if the printer that you’ve got an eye on draws a lot of attention from shoppers, forget about Cyber Monday — it may no longer be available as soon as the weekend after Black Friday.

Sure, there’s a chance that the printer that you want gets sold for a lower price on Cyber Monday. However, you should know that most retailers will allow you to cancel the order that you placed on Black Friday. This means that there’s no reason not to push through with purchases on Black Friday, because you can get a full refund if a better deal appears on Cyber Monday.

Related

Our 5 favorite Black Friday printer deals

HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer — $50, was $85

The HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer, printing a colored page.

The HP DeskJet 2734e is an affordable printer that has all the essential features, including printing, copying, and scanning — all possible through your smartphone or with a wireless connection to your computer. For even more value, every purchase comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program, which will ship ink to you automatically whenever the printer detects that your ink is running low.

Canon PIXMA TR4720 wireless all-in-one inkjet printer — $70, was $120

The Canon PIXMA TR4720 wireless all-in-one inkjet printer on a desk, printing pages.

The Canon PIXMA TR4720 offers a simple setup process through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, which also serves as the printing and scanning portal for your smartphone as an additional option to printing from a computer that’s connected through Wi-Fi. The printer comes with a two-cartridge hybrid ink system, a front-loading paper tray that can hold up to 100 sheets, and a two-line LCD display with simple buttons for clean interface that’s easy to operate.

HP LaserJet M209dwe wireless black-and-white laser printer — $100, was $190

The HP LaserJet M209dwe monochrome laser printer on a table.

Laser printers like the HP LaserJet M209dwe are perfect for office settings, where most printing needs will be in black-and-white, according to our printer buying guide. The HP LaserJet M209dwe, which appears in our list of the best cheap printers, will further boost productivity with its fast print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, and precision two-sided printing that will come in handy with business documents and presentations. The printer comes with six months of HP’s Instant Ink, so you’ll never run out of toners even during busy seasons.

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 wireless all-in-one printer – $130, was $200

Epson's WorkForce delivers MFP capabilities at a low price.

For extreme efficiency even in high-volume print situations, you can’t go wrong with the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820. This efficient printer delivers precise prints at speeds of up to 21 black-and-white pages and 11 color pages per minute, and it can hold up to 250 sheets of paper. It features Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, which improves the printer’s reliability to make sure that there will be minimal downtime. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 comes with a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, but you can also operate the printer through the Epson Smart Panel app for smartphones.

Epson EcoTank ET-3850 all-in-one inkjet cartridge-free supertank printer — $380, was $450

The Epson EcoTank ET3850 all-in-one inkjet cartridge-free supertank printer, printing a colored page.

The Epson EcoTank ET-3850 features a cartridge-free way of printing by using high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks. A similar model, the Epson EcoTank ET-3760, is in our list of the best printers as the best way to save on ink costs, which is the main purpose of this innovation as buying ink cartridges is much more expensive than Epson’s EcoFit ink bottles. The printer also comes with Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, and a 2.4-inch color display to easily navigate its menus.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Should you buy a TV on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.
Should you buy an iPad on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Should you buy a laptop on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Should you buy headphones on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.
This PS5 controller Black Friday deal drops the price by $20
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
Garmin watch Black Friday deals: Forerunner 45 and Vivoactive 4
garmin venu 2 plus review 20210614 social fit 0551 jpg
Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.
Thanksgiving Sales: Shop the best Thanksgiving deals now
A variety of electronic devices in open boxes.
With these Roborock Black Friday deals, get a smart robot vacuum for less
Roborock S6Pure cleaning while Mom and daughter play.
Get ready: Yeedi Black Friday deals on smart vacuums and mops are so, so good
Yeedi Vac Station robot vacuum and mop
This Hulu Black Friday deal will save you 75% on a subscription
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Philips Hue starter kits just got discounts for Black Friday
Philips Hue and Spotify
PS5 Restock: It’s Thanksgiving and the PS5 is is in stock at Walmart
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.