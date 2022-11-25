There’s a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it’s better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We’re going to explain what’s the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.

Should you buy a printer on Black Friday?

If you see an offer on Black Friday for a printer that meets your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of it right away instead of waiting if it will get cheaper on Cyber Monday. That’s because retailers only set aside a limited amount of stock when they roll out their discounts, so if the printer that you’ve got an eye on draws a lot of attention from shoppers, forget about Cyber Monday — it may no longer be available as soon as the weekend after Black Friday.

Sure, there’s a chance that the printer that you want gets sold for a lower price on Cyber Monday. However, you should know that most retailers will allow you to cancel the order that you placed on Black Friday. This means that there’s no reason not to push through with purchases on Black Friday, because you can get a full refund if a better deal appears on Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite Black Friday printer deals

HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer — $50, was $85

The HP DeskJet 2734e is an affordable printer that has all the essential features, including printing, copying, and scanning — all possible through your smartphone or with a wireless connection to your computer. For even more value, every purchase comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program, which will ship ink to you automatically whenever the printer detects that your ink is running low.

Canon PIXMA TR4720 wireless all-in-one inkjet printer — $70, was $120

The Canon PIXMA TR4720 offers a simple setup process through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, which also serves as the printing and scanning portal for your smartphone as an additional option to printing from a computer that’s connected through Wi-Fi. The printer comes with a two-cartridge hybrid ink system, a front-loading paper tray that can hold up to 100 sheets, and a two-line LCD display with simple buttons for clean interface that’s easy to operate.

HP LaserJet M209dwe wireless black-and-white laser printer — $100, was $190

Laser printers like the HP LaserJet M209dwe are perfect for office settings, where most printing needs will be in black-and-white, according to our printer buying guide. The HP LaserJet M209dwe, which appears in our list of the best cheap printers, will further boost productivity with its fast print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, and precision two-sided printing that will come in handy with business documents and presentations. The printer comes with six months of HP’s Instant Ink, so you’ll never run out of toners even during busy seasons.

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 wireless all-in-one printer – $130, was $200

For extreme efficiency even in high-volume print situations, you can’t go wrong with the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820. This efficient printer delivers precise prints at speeds of up to 21 black-and-white pages and 11 color pages per minute, and it can hold up to 250 sheets of paper. It features Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, which improves the printer’s reliability to make sure that there will be minimal downtime. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 comes with a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, but you can also operate the printer through the Epson Smart Panel app for smartphones.

Epson EcoTank ET-3850 all-in-one inkjet cartridge-free supertank printer — $380, was $450

The Epson EcoTank ET-3850 features a cartridge-free way of printing by using high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks. A similar model, the Epson EcoTank ET-3760, is in our list of the best printers as the best way to save on ink costs, which is the main purpose of this innovation as buying ink cartridges is much more expensive than Epson’s EcoFit ink bottles. The printer also comes with Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, and a 2.4-inch color display to easily navigate its menus.

