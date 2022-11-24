If you’re not sure if Black Friday laptop deals are the time for you to consider making a purchase, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out some of the best deals as well as looked at whether Black Friday is the time for you to buy a laptop or if you should wait until Cyber Monday.

Should you buy a laptop on Black Friday?

Simply put, yes. Black Friday is the best time to buy a laptop. Typically, deals are for a strictly limited time with a set amount of stock set aside. If you wait until Cyber Monday, there’s no guarantee that the price will get lower and you might miss out on the deal altogether. If you see something that’s the right fit for you, buy it now before you miss out.

It’s worth remembering that Cyber Monday often tends to offer the same deals as Black Friday but with lower stock levels. In the unlikely case you do see a cheaper price on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your Black Friday offer after committing to a purchase on Cyber Monday. This won’t happen though so you can be confident that Black Friday deals are your best option.

Our 5 favorite Black Friday laptop deals

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $99, was $229

Super cheap, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is perfect for anyone checking out Black Friday Chromebook deals but preferring the idea of a Windows-based system. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage to ensure it can run Windows 11 in S Mode. A stylish-looking device, it comes with a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 to make it easier to rely on cloud-based apps and cloud storage. It’s perfect for the student on a tight budget.

HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $480, was $800

The HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop may not rival the best gaming laptops but coming from one of the best laptop brands serves it well. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter being particularly useful with many of the latest games requiring a lot of storage space. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 which is a little old these days but ideal in this price range. With a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, you won’t have to worry about motion blur. You’ll also appreciate its 9ms response time and antiglare properties. HP Fast Charge support means it can get from 0% to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes too.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $600, was $840

An attractive option for anyone checking out the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its versatile touchscreen which means it can be used as both a laptop and tablet, depending on your needs. Such versatility is great if you prefer to get more hands-on with how you work. Other useful features include a 5MP webcam with auto frame and privacy shutter, as well as AI noise reduction so you look clearly on video calls. It’s great for people who need to work effectively on the move.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops out there. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop Dell has ever made but it packs a punch. It includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. It has a gorgeous 13.4-inch full HD+ display with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness. It looks great as you use it, ensuring this is ideal for all your productivity needs. Up to 12 hours of battery life is encased in a laptop that looks like a piece of art thanks to how well-designed it is. It’s a truly delightful laptop for most people.

Apple MacBook Air — $799, was $999

One of the best Black Friday MacBook deals around, the MacBook Air is a great introduction to MacOS for many. It uses Apple’s M1 chip to power proceedings, ensuring it can keep up with the most frantic of multitasking. Additionally, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for working on the move. Impressively, it also offers up to 18 hours of battery life which is why it remains one of the best MacBooks around. A stunning 13.3-inch Retina display means it looks great too thanks to sharp text and vibrant colors.

Editors' Recommendations