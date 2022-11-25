With Black Friday and Cyber Monday creeping around the corner, you’re probably wondering whether you should grab Keurig deals as soon as you see them or wait until Cyber Monday. Well, luckily, we’ve taken a look at that, plus some great Black Friday Keurig deals you can start picking up from now.

Should You Buy a Keurig on Black Friday?

The quick and easy answer is yes, you should buy a Keurig on Black Friday if you find a deal you like. The truth is, Black Friday always has limited stock, and it tends to get eaten up fast, especially in the last couple of years as folks have gotten used to online shopping. So, if you find some great Black Friday Keurig deals that you like, then absolutely grab it on Black Friday because there’s no guarantee that there will be a similar deal on Cyber Monday, if at all.

That said, Cyber Monday deals tend to mirror Black Friday ones, so if you find something better, you should still be in the refund window for Black Friday. That means it’s a win-win scenario; pick up something on Black Friday, and if you find a better deal on Cyber Monday, refund it and get the new deal.

Our 5 Favorite Black Friday Keurig Deals

Keurig K-Mini –$50, was $100

While the Keurig K-Mini doesn’t make our list of best coffee makers, it’s still the quintessential small, portable brewery for your home. At just five and a half inches wide, it can fit pretty much anywhere in your kitchen, which is great if you live in a studio apartment or don’t otherwise have a lot of space to work with. It only has a one-cup reservoir, but with a brew size of 6 to 12 ounces, that’s not too bad; plus, it’s easy to refill the reservoir whenever you brew a cup. It’s also great for travel mugs of up to seven inches so that you can take your coffee with you on the go, and it’s a pretty fast brew too.

Keurig K Latte — $60, was $90

If you want to level up your coffee game with easy-to-make lattes, then this Keurig that made it on our list of best Keurig coffee makers is a great option. Luckily, it makes both coffees and lattes, so you don’t have to feel left out, and with a slim profile, it can also easily fit in most kitchens. Even better, it has a milk frother with an extendable base that you can fold when not in use to save space, making it a nice multi-functional device. The frother is also pretty versatile, being able to do almond, soy, and skim milk while also being easy to clean. You can also choose between brew 6, 8, or 10-ounce coffee cups to get the perfect brew.

Keurig K Supreme — $80, was $160

If you want one of the best Keurig deals on something more versatile with less maintenance, the Keurig K Supreme is worth the extra $20. What makes the Supreme stand out is the MultiStream tech that promises a better spread across coffee grounds in the K-cup, giving you a fuller taste and better aroma. Not only that, but this is the first Keurig machine to provide you with the option of brew strength, with the option to brew it strong or hot for iced coffees, which is a nice touch. You also get the option of brewing a variety of k-cups, from coffee and tea to cocoa, and with 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce pours to pick from, you can customize it the way you want. Not to mention that it fits travel mugs and has a 66-ounce reservoir, with the ability to heat two cups simultaneously so you can make them back to back.

Keurig K-Duo — $150, was $190

The Keurig K-Duo is what you get if you have more than one person who drinks coffee in the house or if you have a serious addiction to coffee. The Duo allows you to make both k-pod coffee cups and use coffee grounds for the carafe. Being able to hold 12 cups, the carafe is pretty massive, and the hot plate below it can keep it warm for quite some time, and there’s even a pause function if you need that caffeine hit immediately and want to pour a cup before the rest of the carafe gets filled. On the other hand, if you don’t have friends over or want one cup, the single-serve side can manage that for you without you having to make a full carafe.

Keurig K-Duo Plus — $200, was $230

If you like the Keurig Duo but want something that takes up much less space, then the Duo Plus is probably the thing to go for. It essentially has all the same functions, including the 12-cup carafe, which has been upgraded to a thermal one to keep the coffee warmer for longer. What might surprise you is that you can still make a single cup for yourself using the K-cups, so it’s a versatile machine that allows you to use both K-cups and grounds. The reservoir is also removable for quick refilling, and the whole thing is finished in a matte black that’s easy to clean. So while it didn’t make it on our list of best coffee makers, it certainly comes close.

