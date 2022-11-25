Black Friday TV deals always look super appealing but how do you know if you’re doing the right thing? Should you buy on the big day or wait until Cyber Monday? We’re here to help you figure that all out as well as highlight some key deals worth your time.

Should you buy a TV on Black Friday?

Black Friday is the time to buy a new TV. Traditionally one of the best times for buying everyone’s favorite piece of tech, Friday is the day to do it. There’s only ever a limited amount of stock set aside for the very best offers. That means if you see something that’s ideal for you, you should get it while you can. While Cyber Monday is only a few days later, there’s absolutely no guarantee that your chosen TV will still be in stock by then, and it’s very unlikely to be cheaper if it is.

Typically, Cyber Monday tends to mimic the same deals as Black Friday but with lower amounts of stock. It wraps the sale up so you’re unlikely to see something cheaper on Cyber Monday. If you do manage to find something for less, you can always cancel the order you placed on Black Friday after you’ve placed an order for the lower-priced Cyber Monday item but we’re not counting on that happening.

Our 5 favorite Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $240, was $400

Black Friday TV deals don’t need to cost a fortune as this Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV demonstrates. It offers all the essentials. That includes a 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, ensuring brighter whites and deeper blacks. It also has DTS Studio Sound so you get more realistic and immersive audio via its speakers. For the avid streamer, Fire TV is built-in so there are thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills you can access including all your favorites. An Alexa voice remote saves you from needing to rely on tapping buttons to search for things too. With support for Apple AirPlay, HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, it’s got all the key features covered.

Sony 65-inch Class X75K 4K TV — $580, was $700

Sony has been one of the best TV brands for a number of years. The Sony 65-inch Class X75K 4K TV reflects that. A high-end 4K TV, you gain a smoother and clearer picture thanks to its 4K processor X1 that provides fantastic upscaling. With enhanced color and contrast, you gain natural and precise picture quality whatever you’re watching. Intelligent motion handling via Motionflow XR also means that it can handle fast-moving action without any risk of motion blur. Other features include 4K X-Reality Pro with its ability to bring back lost texture and detail, all while upscaling well. With Google TV built-in, it’s easy to navigate to find all your favorite streaming services too.

Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV — $580, was $850

Samsung often features among the best TVs and while the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV doesn’t make the list, it’s still worth your money. With a huge 75-inch screen, its Crystal Processor 4K happily upscales everything you watch to 4K quality. With High Dynamic Range, you gain a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes. Samsung uses a PurColor Crystal Display which means that colors are fine-tuned to look at their very best, while you also have a direct-lit panel to help with blacks and whites. There’s also extensive smart TV functionality with a Universal guide that makes tailored recommendations for what to watch, plus there’s Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support to save you the need to use the remote.

TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV — $600, was $1,000

One of the best QLED TVs around, the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is a great way to enjoy QLED technology for less. Quantum dot technology provides you with more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume. It matches the format used by most cinema screens so you get a lifelike picture at all times. Contrast is optimized across up to 240 localized zones so there’s great distinction between bright and dark areas. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. A dedicated game mode helps out players, while there’s also other useful features like variable refresh rate, plus AiPQ engine which uses machine learning to provide the best picture every time. Count on great clarity and smooth motion at all times with this TV.

LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV — $1,300, was $1,900

The LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV may not feature among the best OLED TVs but LG is easily one of the best brands for the technology. With the LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV, you get all the benefits of self-lit pixels ensuring infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors full of depth. Using the a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K means you get more depth and rich colors even on content that needs upscaling. It also has AI Picture Pro 4K which means it can automatically enhance contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling along with AI tone mapping which provides lifelike imagery. Movie fans will love the dedicated Filmmaker mode while gamers will appreciate a Game Optimizer mode too. With two HDMI 2.1 ports, it’s ideally designed for the latest games consoles too.

Editors' Recommendations