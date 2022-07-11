Should you buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

With early Prime Day deals rolling out left, right and center, you’re probably considering what to purchase and when. In particular, iPads are highly sought-after devices but they’re far from cheap, so what do you do? If you’re wondering if you should buy an iPad on Prime Day, we’ve got you covered. We’re here to offer you some key advice on what to do and also what to look for when buying an iPad on Prime Day. Read on so you’re good and ready to snag some great deals.

Should you buy an iPad on Prime Day?

The beauty of Prime Day if you’re looking to buy an iPad is that this is the ideal time to do so. Amazon loves to focus all its efforts on reducing the prices of highly sought-after technology and it’s hard to find something more highly sought after than iPads and tablets. Amazon is often one of the best for iPad deals all year around and when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals, it’s unlikely you’re going to find better.

Crucially, Prime Day rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday when it comes to these kinds of sales. That means that even the Prime Day tablet deals are likely to be near unbeatable, even if you’re looking for an Android tablet. You can be safe in the knowledge that buying now is a smart move. While you could wait until Black Friday, that means waiting for a number of months for what could be no better a deal than buying right now — if you can wait that long. Also, by the end of the year, you may need to spread out costs to account for your holiday spending, meaning buying as part of Prime Day may work out a better option for you.

Remember — Prime Day isn’t just about Amazon anymore. While we think Amazon will have the best deals on iPads, it could be worth checking out other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, too. It’s likely they will be competitive with their own sales to combat Prime Day.

Wherever you plan on buying, check out our look at the best iPads. This will give you some insight into what to look for. It’s useful to know what you can afford as there’s effectively an iPad for every budget. While the iPad Pro might be the best iPad in terms of power, it’s expensive and overkill for some users, outside of business users and professional creatives. Instead, the iPad Air may be a better call, offering plenty of power and a great screen. The iPad Mini is impressively powerful for the size, too, and an ideal option if portability is crucial. The best tablets include a lot of iPads so it’s worth learning about them and finding the right one for you.

Just remember that you can’t upgrade the storage on an iPad after buying it, so focus on buying the most storage you can afford. This is a good time to take advantage of the Prime Day deals to get something bigger than you might ordinarily have been able to afford.

Editors' Recommendations