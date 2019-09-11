Sony prevails to be one of the prime TV brands that manufacture premium 4K TVs with superior advancements, including the compatibility for voice assistants like the Google Home and Amazon Alexa. While it’s a great feature, these smart gadgets are sold separately so you’ll still end up shelling out additional cash to enjoy awesome voice control functions. Luckily, Amazon is giving out a free Echo Dot device bundled with these selected Sony 4K smart TVs for you to experience voice commands right off the bat. Order yours today while supplies last, since this offer is available for a limited time only.

Parading with various screen sizes ranging from 49 inches up to 85 inches, these Sony 4K TVs are top-of-the-line products, so you are guaranteed about its quality and supreme performance. If you’re thinking about getting one, we suggest to check out first the Sony Bravia XBR49X900F 49-inch 4K smart LED TV. This is the most affordable Sony 4K TV on this list, plus you can get it bundled with free Echo Dot for only $998 instead of $1,048, so you’ll gain additional $50 savings.

This 4K TV flaunts a powerful 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme which converts all the content you watch to nearly 4K HDR quality. The HDR Remaster technology is object-based, and it can identify, interpret, and enhance each object separately to improve the contrast, appearing in a more original and lifelike image. It utilizes a Triluminos Display technology that produces rich and vibrant colors, with more shades of red, green, and blue than any other TV models.

Sony also added a revolutionary feature on this Smart TV called the X-Motion Clarity, that sharpens movement on the screen in real-time with an impressive refresh rate of 120 Hz for more radiant and crystal quality. Its 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping exposes thousands of tones and scale which collectively generate vivid and genuine pictures. It also has a spectrum of local dimming technology for heightened contrast and incredible illumination.

Experience a delightful TV-watching entertainment and get the Sony Bravia XBR49X900F 49-inch 4K smart LED TV with free Echo Dot for only $998 and save $50 more from its original price of $1,048. This deal is limited so don’t miss out on wonderful offers from Amazon, and check out any of these selected Sony 4K smart TVs bundled with free Echo Dot today.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations