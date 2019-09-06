Enjoy crisp visuals plus $398 savings with this Sony 55-inch 4K TV deal

4K TVs are no longer the expensive purchases they once were. With popular brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG releasing their own lineup of midrange units, it’s now easier than ever to score a decent 4K panel without breaking the bank. And if you’re savvy enough to scout for discounts, you can even get one at a much lower price — just like this deal we found for the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV X800E series. Normally $1,098, Walmart slashes its price down to just $700.

On top of this 36% discount, the retail giant is also offering customers a chance to spread the sale price over a 12-month period. Instead of splashing out $698 in one go, you can opt for a more manageable payment plan of $69 per month.

The X800E series combines the power of high-dynamic range (HDR) and 4K Ultra HD resolution to deliver exceptional color, contrast, brightness, and details. It’s also equipped with the Triluminos Display which is responsible for producing more shades of red, green, and blue than ever. This technology allows the TV to map hues across a wider gamut, ensuring that colors are vivid all while preventing oversaturation. The result, of course, is a vibrant and lifelike picture quality.

Sony also outfitted this TV with the 4K X-Reality Pro that enhances every single pixel for extraordinary clarity. Individual objects in each scene are analyzed and matched with a special image database to address color, contrast, and texture. What’s more, there’s the Motionflow XR to ensure smooth action and minimal blur in fast-moving scenes.

A true genius TV, the X800E makes it easy for you to enjoy apps, TV shows, movies, and other content. This is all thanks to the unobtrusive and customizable content bar that allows you to find your favorite entertainment in a flash. The TV also comes with a built-in Chromecast for convenient content sharing from your personal device, and a built-in Google Assistant for hands-free control of the TV and even connected smart home devices.

Experience delightful 4K-quality visuals plus an array of innovative smart functionalities with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV X800E series. It’s highly recommended by Walmart customers, raving that it’s a brilliant purchase and well worth the money. Order it today for only $700 instead of the usual $1,098.

