Amazon delivers a sale on Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones in the market. Among the most popular brands are Beats by Dre, Sennheiser, and Bose, but they all come attached with a hefty price tag. A good discount on these best-selling headphones doesn’t come by often but we’ve scoured the internet to find you some of the best deals. Right now Amazon is discounting the $200 Sony noise-canceling headphones WH-CH700N. If you’ve been wanting to invest in a great pair of headphones now is your chance to save big.

Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones WH-CH700N are $72 off from Amazon, bringing the price down to just $128. Traveling with quality noise-canceling headphones is probably the best investment you can make if you’re a commuter or frequent traveler. These headphones block out distracting unwanted noises when you plop them on, and over-ear headphones are still the best choice for listening to music. When you want to active noise-canceling, simply press the NC button to activate it.

Best of all, it delivers 35 hours of battery life with 10-minute quick-charge capacity, so you don’t have to constantly charge them. Plus these headphones come with wires for extra battery potential of up to 50 hours. The ear padding fits comfortably over your ears and can be adjusted. And the device can be folded to easily fit anywhere you go. The WH-CH700N also features hands-free calling via a voice assistant. Stream your favorite shows and watch them with easy Bluetooth pairing. And these headphones come with a USB charging cable and an audio cable for wired connection.

If you’re ready to upgrade your music listening experience pick up a pair today.

More noise-canceling headphone deals

If you’re in the market for other great discounts on noise canceling headphones, take a look at the ones below. Some are built around exercising, like the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones. An older Bose generation is repreented in the QuietComfort 25 and of course wired are always solid options for quality headphones. And if you have the budget, the Urbanears Plattan is a great price for wireless headphones.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $60 off

— $60 off Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Canceling Headphones — $126 off

— $126 off Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection — $100 off

— $100 off Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphone — $30 off

