Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for just $42!

PS Plus memberships are always pretty sought after, and CDKeys has a discount on both the three-month and 12-month memberships, with the more considerable discount being on the 12-month membership, bringing it down to $42 from $60 for a whole year. That’s an $18 savings that you can spend on some video game deals.

1-year PS Plus subscription — $42, was $60

3-month PS Plus subscription — $26, was $27

If you’re not familiar with PlayStation Plus because you’ve just picked up a console from a PlayStation deal, the PS Plus membership is Sony’s subscription service where you get a handful of free games each month to download and play, along with access to online multiplayer games and additional discounts for games and add-ons on the PlayStation Store. For January 2022, Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic are available for Plus subscribers to download until next month’s offerings drop. Similarly, the games of last month have already been rotated out, and if you didn’t have PS Plus, you missed out on Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell, and three different PSVR titles. Sorry!

The subscription also comes with a pretty substantial 100GB of online storage for save files, which is probably more than you’ll ever need. There’s also the ability to download any updates to the console automatically, so you don’t have to manually do it each time, which is pretty handy. Aside from that, PS Plus subscribers also get their own set of great deals on video games, as well as early access to stuff that hasn’t even been released yet. Finally, you get access to online multiplayer, which you can’t, unfortunately, have for non-free-to-play games without a PS Plus membership.

If you want to take advantage of PS Plus without spending a ton of cash, then the 12-month PS Plus subscription from CDKeys is the best one to go for right now at $18 off the normal $60 price. Otherwise, if the deal at CDKeys is gone by the time you read this, you can check out some other PS Plus deals to help you save some extra cash.

