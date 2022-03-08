Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for just $47!

Having a PS Plus membership is almost essential nowadays if you own a PlayStation. Not only will it let you join in online multiplayer matches with people from all over the world, but you’ll even get free games every month. Right now, CDKeys is offering substantial PS Plus deals on three-month and 12-month memberships. You can get the 3-month deal for just $22, which is $6 off the regular price of $28. If you’re looking for a longer membership, you can pick up the full year for just $47, which is a $13 discount on the regular price of $60. That’s one of the best PlayStation deals you can get right now.

Using your console without the PlayStation Plus is likely to give you an incomplete experience. Not only does it offer you access to a plethora of cloud services, including online play, but you even get a bunch of free titles every month with your subscription. For March 2022, you get some excellent titles like ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner, which provide great variety in terms of genre. Not only that, but you’ll get access to free in-game content for some of the most popular free-to-play titles, including APEX Legends, Call of Duty Warzons, and Fortnite. These packs include skins and in-game items exclusive to PS Plus subscribers.

On top of that, if you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you’ll get instant access to a curated library of the best PS4 games, dubbed the PlayStation Plus Collection. This pack includes massive gaming blockbusters like God of War, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Remastered. This is easily one of the best PS5 game deals you can access right now. Aside from that, you’ll have access to tons of PS Plus exclusive online features. For example, there are 100GB of cloud storage for save files, so you can easily back up your progress and even continue your saves on another console. There’s also Share play, which lets you play co-op titles with another user even if they don’t own the game.

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity to get a PS Plus subscription at a significant discount, then you should pick up this deal as soon as possible. Right now at CD Keys, you can get a full year of PS Plus for just $47, which is a $13 discount on the regular price of $60. So hit the Buy Now button below and get this offer while you still can.

