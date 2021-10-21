Sony WH-1000XM4 are $100 OFF at Amazon — ACT FAST!

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Black Friday deals are looking pretty fantastic right now with a massive $100 off the equally impressive Sony WH-100XM4 headphones. Some of the best headphones out there right now, they’re down to just $250 for a limited time only at Amazon. We can’t see stock lasting for long when you’re able to save nearly 30% off the usual price so if you’re keen to embrace the best audio technology in the price range, these are the ones for you. In terms of Black Friday deals, you can’t go wrong.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones available, and we seriously love them. They offer industry-leading noise cancellation features and also provide truly exceptional sound quality too. Everything about the Sony WH-1000XM4 is exceptionally well made with the great use of Edge AI which means superior audio quality while you listen to your favorite music.

Alongside that is up to 30 hours of battery life with the ability to gain five hours of playback from a quick 10-minute charge. There are convenient to use touch sensor controls too which make it easy to pause, play, and skip tracks, as well as activate your voice assistant. Other features mean you gain superior call quality too with crisp playback and precise voice pickup. There’s even wear detection too, so playback is paused whenever you take the headphones off. They’re super comfortable headphones too meaning they are ideally suited for commuting or relaxing at home.

Normally priced at $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to just $250 right now at Amazon for a limited time only. Providing you with some of the best audio quality you can get for the price (and any price really), this is an irresistible deal if you want to enjoy your music even more than usual. As always, snap them up quickly as we can’t see this offer sticking around for long with stock sure to run out fast.

More Black Friday headphone deals

If you’re looking for other Sony headphone deals, we’ve got them. We also have all the other best Black Friday headphone deals neatly rounded up too so there’s something for everyone here, whether you’re on a tight budget or keen to splash out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations