These Sony wireless headphones are $78 for Cyber Week 2021

Shoppers enjoyed significant discounts with this year’s Cyber Monday headphone deals, but even though Cyber Monday has long ended, some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still available. If you’re still on the hunt for a new headset, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $102 discount for the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, which brings their price down to just $78 from their original price of $180. It’s unclear how long this offer will last — it might be a mistake on Best Buy’s end that it’s still online — so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, from a brand that’s a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best headphones, already offered immense value for money at its retail price, so it’s an absolute steal at less than half of its original price through Best Buy’s discount. It’s very easy to set up out of the box, as all you need to do is connect to them from your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings. They also support near-field communication (NFC), which will allow you to pair the headphones with compatible devices by touching them to the left earcup.

According to our headphone buying guide, over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-CH710N offer big spacious sound with strong bass response, and they certainly won’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality. Most over-ear headphones are heavy and bulky, but these Sony headphones come with a size and weight that will let you stay comfortable even after wearing them for several hours. They’re also designed with five buttons in total — the power button on the left earcup, three buttons for volume control and action commands on the right earcup, and another button for switching between noise cancellation and ambient sound modes on the same side.

Noise cancellation is one of the primary features of the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, with Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation that uses microphones to pick up and block external sounds. If you want to focus on listening to your favorite playlists, podcasts, or shows, this is the mode that you want to activate. When you need to listen to what’s happening around you, such as to converse with someone or to keep safe while crossing the street, you should switch to ambient sound mode, which will let you hear your surroundings without having to take off the headphones.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones can last for up to 35 hours of usage on a single charge, so you can wear it all day and you won’t have to worry about it shutting down. If you forget to charge overnight and the battery gets depleted, plugging it in for just 10 minutes gives you 60 minutes of playback, so you can start using the headphones again in no time. For even more convenience, they can also be used to call your smartphone’s digital assistant, which will allow you to use voice commands for controlling music playback, calling contacts, and searching for directions, among many other functions.

