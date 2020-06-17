  1. Deals
This fantastic 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal won’t be around for long

By
Sony X800H 4K TV

With households consuming one entire workday’s worth of extra television every week (that’s up to 66 hours, up from 57 in pre-quarantine times), the question isn’t so much if you’re watching more television, but how are you watching it? Enter this timely deal: Best Buy has cut $250 off the cost of the 65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV, dropping it from $1,000 down to $750 — that’s 25% off.

This is far from the only great 4K TV deal we’ve seen recently, but there’s plenty you can look forward to on this large cut in price on a large-size TV.

What you’re really paying for here is the 4K quality. This TV has Sony’s 4K processor X1 with 4K X-Reality Pro. This means the brightest, most real details and textures, and even better performance from footage filmed in HD. Additionally, it tackles data in every picture so that every single image reproduces the colors most naturally. The voice control option gives a whole new meaning to remote control, it’s easily synced up with Alexa, and the Smart TV means that streaming apps like Netflix, HBO, Disney +, YouTube, and more are built-in for your ease of enjoyment.

Finally — and this is what could make this the ideal Father’s Day gift — the Motionflow XR 240 technology allows for perhaps the most seamless viewing of sports, video games, and anything fast-moving, that we’ve ever seen. Want to catch lighting in a bottle, or on a screen, as the case may be? This is the TV to do it.

Need another reason? Listen to what one heavy-viewer had to say:

Having a large TV saved us during quarantine. We got to watch movies like we were in a real theater. And the kids never get tired of playing video games on a big screen.

If you, or a dad you know, are looking for something that’s perhaps not quite so monolithic, or pricey, there is a wealth of options for your viewing pleasure. Head on over to our list of the best 4K TV deals to see what’s on offer.

