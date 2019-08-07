Deals

Need a new gaming mouse? Amazon knocks 20% off the SteelSeries Rival 710

Erica Katherina
By
steelseries rival 710 gaming mouse amazon deal

Whether you’re trapped in the vortex of Dota 2 or nailing headshots in Counter-Strike, having a quality gaming mouse is crucial to your gameplay. Most PC games rely heavily on mouse movements, that’s why it’s important that your mouse is fast, accurate, and comfortable. An excellent option is the SteelSeries Rival 710, which is currently discounted on Amazon for just $80.

The Rival 710 is an attractive pick for right-handed gamers looking for a mouse with ultimate customization and solid tactile feedback. It has all the assets of the older model Rival 700, but SteelSeries made it better by adding a more powerful sensor and higher durability switches. In fact, we even named it the best gaming mouse for 2019.

There’s a lot to love with the Rival 710. For starters, it comes with a built-in OLED display that gives you access to on-the-fly sensitivity settings, in-game statistics, button mapping, personalized GIFs, and more. It also has a modular ID that allows you to swap the sensor or change the cable to your preference, maximizing your performance.

The mouse relies on in-house mechanical switches that are rated for up to 60 million clicks, making it durable enough to endure the wear and tear of intense gaming sessions. Both the left and right clicks feature a revolutionary reinforced split-trigger system that ensures the best and most precise clicks. It also has a TrueMove3 optical sensor (with 12,000 CPI) that’s specifically engineered for pinpoint accuracy and true one-to-one tracking.

With immersive tactile alerts, you can feel the game on your hand. The mouse can be programmed to vibrate when a specific event or action appears on the screen. You can even customize vibration patterns and intensity for full personalization. There are also seven fully programmable buttons where you can easily set up hotkeys for executing game commands and multi-action maneuvers.

Whether you’re starting your PC gaming career or looking to upgrade from a standard mouse, you might want to consider the SteelSeries Rival 710. Let it guide you through your gaming voyage by ordering yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $80.

