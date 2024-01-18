Herman Miller New Year Sale: 20% off ergonomic office chairs

If you’ve recently landed yourself one of the best laptops or one of the best desktop computers you may find yourself in need of a way to get comfortable in front of it. Herman Miller makes premium office furniture, and right now it’s having a New Year Sale that sees dozens of office chairs discounted. In fact, this Herman Miller New Year Sale has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Everything is 20% off in this sale and Herman Miller is including free shipping with all purchases.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller New Year Sale

Herman Miller has long been known for making premium office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees every chair in Herman Miller’s lineup marked down 20%, and one of our favorites is the Embody Chair. We consider it one of the best ergonomic office chairs and it’s in this sale, which is a savings of $366 from its regular price of $1,830. It’s the perfect chair for back support during long days at the desk.

Additional office chair deals to consider in the Herman Miller New Year Sale include the Caper Multipurpose Chair. This is the lowest priced chair in the sale, . This is a savings of $125 from its regular price of $525. The Low Back Cosm Chair is in the mold of more traditional desk chairs, and it’s , which makes for a savings of $209 from its regular price of $1,045. If you’re looking to add some simplicity and color to your workspace, the Eames Molded Plastic Task Side Chair is and it has 22 different colors to choose from. It also offers a savings of $209 from its regular price of $1,045 in this sale.

So if you’ve got an eye out for a new place to sit while you work, Herman Miller is the place to shop right now. Whether you’re looking for something new or an upgrade, this sale is likely to have what you’re looking for. All office chairs are marked down 20% with this New Year Sale, so click over to Herman Miller now to pocket some major savings.

