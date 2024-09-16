 Skip to main content
This power station is excellent for outages and it’s $50 off today

The Anker Solix C300 portable power station on a desk.
The Anker Solix C300, a portable power station that’s perfect for outdoor activities and emergencies, is currently on sale from Amazon with a $50 discount that drops its price to $200 from $250 originally. There’s no telling how long you’ve got to take advantage of this limited-time deal though, so if you’re interested, you need to be quick with your purchase. Any delay may cause you to miss out on getting this portable power station at 20% off.

Why you should buy the Anker Solix C300 portable power station

Dealing with a power outage will be extremely difficult if you’re not prepared for it with a portable power station like the Anker Solix C300. It’s not going to keep all of your electronic devices at home running, but with three AC outlets, three USB-C outlets, an USB-A outlet, and a car socket, your essential gadgets will have the juice that they need. Once the power is back on, the Anker Solix C300 portable power station will recharge to 80% after just 50 minutes of being plugged into a wall outlet, though you can also use solar panels, a car outlet, or its USB-C port for recharging.

The Anker Solix C300 portable power station isn’t only ideal for power outages though, as you can bring it with you during your outdoor adventures such as camping and fishing. Its compact design may allow it to fit in your bag, and it features a sturdy handle that you can use to carry it — that won’t be tough as the device only weighs about 9 pounds. You can also attach a strap to the Anker Solix C300 so you can sling it over your shoulder.

Every home should buy from portable power station deals, and if you haven’t done so, you should consider getting the Anker Solix C300. It already provides amazing value at its regular price of $250, so it’s an even better purchase with Amazon’s 20% discount that brings its price down to $200. If you want to pocket the savings of $50, we highly recommend completing your transaction for the Anker Solix C300 portable power station as soon as possible, as there’s a chance that its price will be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
