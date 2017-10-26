Digital Trends
Home > Deals > Before you binge, check out our favorite…

Before you binge, check out our favorite ‘Stranger Things’ merchandise

By
Stranger Things Merchandise

Stranger Things has quickly gained popularity since it’s debut. With just the right amount of fantasy, intrigue, and ’80s nostalgia, it’s no surprise the internet latched on and refused to let go. Between fan theories, mobile games, and adorable little action figures, the Stranger Things brand is growing, and it’s growing fast.

So with season 2 finally upon us, there is really only one question you need to ask yourself: Are you fully prepared? Whether you’ve been on the bandwagon since the beginning or are just now hopping on, this Stranger Things merchandise will help you geek out.

Stranger Things official poster T-shirt

Stranger Things T-Shirt

Posters are great, but they aren’t nearly as effective as a good shirt. You can deck out your room with Stranger Things gear, but you will never get those knowing smiles and compliments from strangers at the grocery store if you aren’t wearing it proudly.

You can pick up this Stranger Things T-Shirt for just  $9 on Amazon.

See it

Funko Pop’s Eleven with Eggos

Stranger Things Eleven Figure

Looking to bring a little Stranger Things to the office? A graphic T-shirt may not conform to those business casual expectations, but this cute little Eggo-holdin’ figurine is perfect for desks and cubicles. Eleven may still be trapped in the Upside Down, but that doesn’t mean she can’t hang out with you while you work.

You can pick up the Funko Pop Stranger Things Eleven Figurine for just $10 on Amazon, or this little Dustin for $8.

See it

The Upside Down ugly Christmas sweater

stranger things merchandise christmas sweater

An ugly sweater is a must-have for the holidays and what is more ugly than the Upside Down? Whether you are preparing for the holidays, or just love a good sweater to add to your collection, this piece of Stranger Things merchandise is perfect for you.

You can pick up the Upside Down ugly Christmas sweater for just $20 on Amazon.

See it

Dustin’s hat

Dustin's Hat

Dustin has become a fan-favorite since his debut on Stranger Things. With his lack of front teeth and signature trucker hat, he quickly became somewhat of an internet celebrity. While you may not be willing to remove your teeth in dedication to the show, or Dustin, you can definitely get yourself this hat to wear while you binge.

You can pick up your very own copy of Dustin’s hat for just $10 on Amazon.

See it

Stranger Things mug

Stranger Things Mug

Coffee is an essential part of every morning, but so is solemn reflection. Why not combine the two with the “Justice for Barb” mug. Just fill up your mug, take a sip, and think about how Barb was lost and forgotten in the Upside Down.

You can pick up this Stranger Things Mug for just $20 on Amazon after a 33 percent discount.

See it

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Related Topics: Dustin hat, Justice for Barb, merchandise, Stranger Things, Deals, Movies & TV
Don't Miss

Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Thursday