Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more

Andrea Kornstein
By

The holidays have come and gone and now you’re free to focus on everyone’s favorite season – tax season. All right, so maybe you actually dread doing your taxes. Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through and simplify the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today!

Check out these hot deals:

TurboTax Deluxe – $55 (original price – $90; save $35)

tax software 2019 deals turbo premier

Get your taxes done with TurboTax Premier. If you sold stocks, bonds, mutual funds, own rental property, or you are the beneficiary of an estate or trust (received a K-1 form) then this is the tax software for you. Keeping more of your investment and rental income is the goal and with the extra help from TurboTax you will be up to date on all your investments and mortgage information. This is an exclusive offer from at Amazon, when you purchase this software, you receive receive a free 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition 2018.

Buy Now

TurboTax Deluxe – $40 (original price – $60; save $20)

intuits discounted turbotax deluxe software will do your taxes and save you cash turbo tax by intuit

Taxes can be a headache. Fortunately, TurboTax makes the process as painless as possible. And if you want plenty of guidance and help maximizing your deductions, the Deluxe version is a great option. After all, the software’s well-designed deduction finder searches for over 350 potential credits. TurboTax Deluxe also helps homeowners determine and deduct their mortgage interest and property taxes. Additionally, if you or a family member attend college, trade school, or classes for professional development, TurboTax will ensure you receive the proper education tax credits. Just as important, the software truly allows you to streamline the experience. You can automatically import your W-2 as well as a PDF of last year’s tax returns – even if it’s from different tax prep software. How magnanimous! There’s also no need to worry about changes in tax laws; TurboTax Deluxe always implements the updates. And if something confusing arises, the software will coach you through it. You can call the company for free product support as well. Best of all, TurboTax will run a comprehensive review of your return before you finish so you can file with complete confidence.

Amazon

TurboTax

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe – $35 (original price – $45; save $10)

tax software 2019 deals handr block

H&R Block is a major name in the tax game. Therefore, you can rest assured that its software has been designed by certified experts. The company places a premium on convenience and users are able to easily import previous tax returns, W-2s, 1099s, 1098s and the past year’s tax data. What’s more – you can drag and drop returns from other tax prep services. We should note that while anyone can certainly purchase the Deluxe package, this software is aimed at homeowners and investors. You’ll be able to truly maximize your real estate tax deductions and mortgage interests and receive assistance on reporting income from stock options, retirement plans, housing sales and overall investments. Speaking of assistance, H&R Block offers plenty of handholding. There are step-by-step Q&As for all the credits and deductions you take and you can chat with a tax expert whenever you need. And that perk is free to boot! Finally, if you have continual nightmares about being audited, you’ll be delighted to learn that H&R Block conducts accuracy reviews and assesses your audit risk. So rest easy, friends.

Amazon

QuickBooks Desktop Pro – $185.26 (original price – $300; save over $114)

tax software 2019 deals quickbooks

If you’re a business owner, you’re going to want to jump on this deal immediately. Seriously, stop reading this article and buy QuickBooks Desktop Pro now. After all, this program allows you to easily organize all of your business finances. You can use QuickBooks to manage both your expenses and your invoices. The software also enables you to generate reports during tax time as well as import all necessary data from your spreadsheets. The best part? Setting up QuickBooks is simple and doesn’t require any accounting knowledge. But should you run into any questions or issues, you can take advantage of step-by-step tutorials. How handy!

Amazon

Quicken Deluxe Personal Finance and Budgeting Software – $33 (original price – $55 save $22)

tax software 2019 deals quicken

You’ve determined that 2019 is the year you finally get control over your personal finances. Well, let Quicken Deluxe lighten your load. The software allows you to see all of your credit card, investment, bank, and retirement accounts in one place. Thus, you can easily keep up with your bills as well as analyze your spending habits. And, in turn, you can use Quicken to create a customized budget for yourself. Lastly, thanks to web and mobile applications, you can manage your money anytime.

Amazon

Jump on these deals today and your bank account will be thanking you tomorrow!

