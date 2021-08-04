This 65-inch 4K TV is so cheap it might be a mistake

There’s no better way to enjoy the big hits of summer — whether it’s Black Widow, or just your favorite TV shows arriving on Netflix — than on a giant screen in your very own home theater system, like those you’ll find in these 4K TV deals. And right now, at Walmart, you can score $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. This is an amazing smart TV, with great software, for only $714, a huge discount from its original price of $1000. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer, at Walmart!
When it comes to 4K TV size, it’s hard to beat 65-inches; impressively large for your average living room or apartment, without overwhelming the viewer. And it doesn’t get much better than Roku’s smart TV software. Easy to operate, Roku makes browsing your favorite titles and finding new ones an absolute dream. But that’s just the beginning with this 4-Series 4K TV from TCL.
You wouldn’t know it from the price of this 4K TV, but it’s got incredible features, including 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high-dynamic-range (HDR). This adds up to some of the best visuals you can find on a 4K TV screen. Every single detail is enhanced and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. It comes with easy voice control as well, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger.
Why do we know you’ll love the built-in Roku smart TV software so much? Because it gives you instant access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want, especially with this 4K TV’s 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.
And, along with Roku, you’ll get an ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — could not be more simple. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or choosing letters on an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is never a challenge. Want to attach consoles or other devices? No problem — this 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports. Beat that! This 4K TV has it all and is incredibly cheap.
