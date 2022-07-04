 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch TV is in the 4th of July sales

Aaron Mamiit
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

Every year, 4th of July sales provide great opportunities to level up your home theater setup, and this year is no exception with deals like Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to $398 from its original price of $800. That’s half the price for this massive display, which will look great in any room of your house that has space for it.

You won’t often see an offer that reduces the price of a 65-inch 4K TV by half, so if you’re in the market for a large screen, it might not be a wise choice to ignore this deal. TCL is the fastest-growing brand out there, according to Digital Trends’ best TV brands, which makes this price cut even more enticing. However, other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing, which means you shouldn’t take too much time mulling over this purchase because stock may quickly run out.

Why you should buy this 65-inch TV

  • 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR
  • Roku platform grants easy access to streaming services
  • Four HDMI inputs with one HDMI ARC

Every living room will benefit from upgrading to a 65-inch TV, though you should check first with our guide on what size TV to buy to see if you’ve got enough space for it. If the answer’s yes, then you’re all clear to avail Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. The 65-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR technology, for sharp details and realistic colors when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies. The TV is also capable of upscaling HD content into near 4K quality, so you’ll be able to get the most out of the screen.

Giving the TCL 4-Series 4K TV its smart TV capabilities is the Roku platform, which opens up an endless library of content to consume through its support of all the popular streaming services, all easily accessible through the customizable home screen. This is also where you can switch input sources, including cable TV, a Blu-ray player, or a gaming console without the need to go into complicated menus. The 4K TV offers four HDMI inputs with one HDMI ARC, which can easily sync video and audio sources for improved sound quality, plus a super-simple remote with about half the number of buttons compared to the remotes of other TVs.

There’s not a lot of time left for this year’s 4th of July TV deals, so you should take advantage of Walmart’s discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV while it’s still online. Whether you’re watching streaming content, playing video games, playing Blu-ray discs, or using the TV for any other function, you won’t regret buying the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, especially since it’s on sale for half its sticker price.

More TV deals you can shop today

An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

It will be tough to find a better deal that will beat Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, but you’re more than welcome to browse the available TV deals from different retailers. For starters, Best Buy has slashed the prices of the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV, and 55-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV, which cover different price points.

  • 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV —
  • 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV —
  • 55-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV —

Your home theater setup shouldn’t just be about the video though. It’s highly recommended that you also buy from soundbar deals to upgrade your audio, for the complete package that will make you feel like you’re in a theater during movie night in your living room.

