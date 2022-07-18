Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

Do you have enough space in your living room for a 65-inch screen? If Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy says yes, then you should set your sights on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution offers a significant difference compared to 1080p HD TVs, with clearer details and crisper images, while High Dynamic Range technology, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a much more impressive boost to overall picture quality than just improved resolution, allows for higher brightness and contrast with a wider color gamut. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV enables an immersive home theater experience for everything that you watch, as it also upscales HD content to near 4K quality.

All of the best TVs are powered by a smart TV platform, and in the case of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, it’s Roku TV. The platform’s simple home screen is easy to navigate and customize with the input sources that you use and your favorite streaming services, through which you’ll be able to access a virtually unlimited library of content. To make things even more convenient for you, you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels, searching for new things to watch, and switching the TV’s input source.

If you’ve always dreamed of a 65-inch display in your living room for watching movies, catching up on your favorite shows, and playing video games, then you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV — especially those who don’t have much cash to spare. This is one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, so you have to act quickly if you’re planning to enjoy the discount as there’s no information on when stocks of the TCL TV will run out.

