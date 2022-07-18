 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding a remote towards the TCL 4 Series 4K TV.

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV
TCL USA

Do you have enough space in your living room for a 65-inch screen? If Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy says yes, then you should set your sights on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution offers a significant difference compared to 1080p HD TVs, with clearer details and crisper images, while High Dynamic Range technology, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a much more impressive boost to overall picture quality than just improved resolution, allows for higher brightness and contrast with a wider color gamut. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV enables an immersive home theater experience for everything that you watch, as it also upscales HD content to near 4K quality.

All of the best TVs are powered by a smart TV platform, and in the case of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, it’s Roku TV. The platform’s simple home screen is easy to navigate and customize with the input sources that you use and your favorite streaming services, through which you’ll be able to access a virtually unlimited library of content. To make things even more convenient for you, you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels, searching for new things to watch, and switching the TV’s input source.

If you’ve always dreamed of a 65-inch display in your living room for watching movies, catching up on your favorite shows, and playing video games, then you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV — especially those who don’t have much cash to spare. This is one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, so you have to act quickly if you’re planning to enjoy the discount as there’s no information on when stocks of the TCL TV will run out.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry and save $700 on this 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV

A 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV hangs over a media center.

This 50-inch TV just got a $160 price cut at Best Buy — now $240

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Get a free Echo Show 5 when you buy an Echo Show 15 today

The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5, side by side on a white background.

Walmart has a ton of Roomba sales happening this weekend

irobot roomba 614 e5 960 robot vacuums deals best buy summer sales 2020 vacuum cleaning deal 720x720

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

New dust-mapping instrument arrives at International Space Station

Dust from northwest Africa blows over the Canary Islands in this image captured by the NOAA-20 satellite on Jan. 14. An upcoming NASA mission, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), will help scientists better understand the role of airborne dust in heating and cooling the atmosphere.

The Gray Man’s Russo brothers can be great — but will they ever be?

The Russo Brothers and Tom Holland on the set of Cherry.

ESA satellite in a race against time to dodge space junk

An artist's impression of Swarm, ESA's first Earth observation constellation of satellites.

‘Wordle’ today, July 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#393)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Microsoft explains why Xbox’s best feature still hasn’t come to PC

why xbox quick resume still hasnt come to pc quickresume respec featured image

Breath of the Wild 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Steam Deck is a true successor to PlayStation Vita

A picture of the Steam Deck

These secret Finder settings will vastly improve your Mac

A man holds the new Macbook Air (2022) in his hands.