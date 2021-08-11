  1. Deals
This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

A 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV showing the home screen.

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!

TCL broke the mold when it emerged with their 4-Series 4K TVs — the features here will impress anyone watching these screens. Starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high dynamic range (HDR), this adds up to some of the best visuals you can find on a 4K TV screen. Every single detail is enhanced and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. Add a soundbar from these incredible soundbar deals, and you could have the ultimate home theater setup.

And then there’s the convenience of this 4K TV. It comes with easy voice control, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger. And there’s built-in Roku OS in this smart TV. This gives you instant access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want, especially with this 4K TV’s 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.

And, along with Roku, this TCL 4-Series comes preconfigured with an ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — is all set up for you. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or fiddling with an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is effortless. Want to attach consoles or other devices? No problem — this 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports. This TCL 4K TV is a perfect size, has the best software, and is incredibly cheap — today only.

More 4K TV deals

Not sure what size 4K TV is right for you? Check out our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898 $3,200
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$1,000 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart
