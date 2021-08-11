Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!

TCL broke the mold when it emerged with their 4-Series 4K TVs — the features here will impress anyone watching these screens. Starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high dynamic range (HDR), this adds up to some of the best visuals you can find on a 4K TV screen. Every single detail is enhanced and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. Add a soundbar from these incredible soundbar deals, and you could have the ultimate home theater setup.

And then there’s the convenience of this 4K TV. It comes with easy voice control, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger. And there’s built-in Roku OS in this smart TV. This gives you instant access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want, especially with this 4K TV’s 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.

And, along with Roku, this TCL 4-Series comes preconfigured with an ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — is all set up for you. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or fiddling with an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is effortless. Want to attach consoles or other devices? No problem — this 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports. This TCL 4K TV is a perfect size, has the best software, and is incredibly cheap — today only.

More 4K TV deals

Not sure what size 4K TV is right for you? Check out our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations