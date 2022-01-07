Get a 70-inch TV for only $600 with this Best Buy deal

If you’re big into home theater and watching movies and shows on a big screen, it’s worth investing in a 70-inch TV. To that end, this 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED Smart TV for just $600 is one of the better Best Buy TV deals you’ll find, and with the $230 in savings, you can also get yourself a good soundbar.

The TCL Class 4-Series has the sort of features you’d expect from a high-end TV of this size. For example, while it has a native refresh of 60Hz, it also comes with Clear Motion Index 120, which boosts the refresh rate and makes fast-moving movies, sports, and video games much smoother. It also has HDR 10, so you’re going to get great contrast and vibrant colors. It also has both Chromecast and Google Assistant built in, so if you’re already part of the Android ecosystem, using this TV will be a cinch, especially with its remote control that has a microphone you can speak into, so you don’t have to be constantly pulling your phone out.

As for connectivity and streaming, the TCL Class 4-Series comes with all the bells and whistles that a Smart TV should have, including streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, Peloton, and Spotify, among others. Along with its Ethernet port, it has dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, so you don’t have to rely on a cable, as well as integrated Bluetooth, which allows you to connect to a wireless soundbar or speaker setup. The Bluetooth is also great for when you’re watching stuff alone and don’t want to bother the rest of the house since you can connect to an awesome set of headphones.

Given that the TCL Class 4-Series has a 4K screen with a bunch of great features, Best Buy offering it for $600 — $230 off its normal price — makes this one of the better 4K TV deals around. But, of course, if this one doesn’t do it for you and you want something slightly fancier, then check out other 70-inch TV deals for the perfect home theater experience you’re looking for.

