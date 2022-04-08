If there’s ever a time to subscribe to ESPN+, it’s right now.

On the one hand, you have the UFC 273 event happening tomorrow, with the title match between Alexander Volkanovski, as he defends his title, and Chan Sung Jung, known as “The Korean Zombie.” This fight for the featherweight title will see two very different styles match up as Jung is an experienced kickboxer and coming from traditional martial arts, and Volkanovski, a wrestler and rugby player. As such, you’re going to have the more conventional and possibly more lightfooted style of Jung come up against the more aggressive and ‘in-your-face’ style of Volkanovski. That being said, it should be noted that Volkanovski has recently been incorporating new techniques influenced by Brad Riddell and City Kickboxing, giving him better feints and footwork. So it’s going to be an interesting fight, with Volkanovski being the favorite to win.

On the other hand, you have the 2022 Masters, and if you’re a fan of golf, then you know that the main story here is that Tiger Woods is back, and that’s going to be an interesting thing to see. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he’s going to win or that he’s one of the top picks for the tournament, with the most likely to win being Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, or Justin Thomas. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to watch these three heavy-hitters battle it out for the top spot, so if you’ve been curious about golf and the Masters, now is the best time to tune in.

Whether it’s golf, UFC, or both, doing it through ESPN+ is your best bet. Not only does it provide you access to these two, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other sports, including Formula 1 and the upcoming Australia GP. If you want to grab it, ESPN+ on its own is going for just $6.99/month right now, although you’d be mad to miss out on the bundle deal that includes Disney+ and Hulu for a shockingly low $13.99/month. It’s hard to understand how much of a deal that is, given all the incredible programming that both Hulu and Disney+ have, and if you have either one of those services, it makes a lot of sense to move over to this bundle, as it’s a lot cheaper and provides a ton more value.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations