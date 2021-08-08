No, there’s no free UFC 265 live stream — you need to pay

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White issued a stern warning against broadcasting UFC fights illegally. With UFC 265 tonight, we’re here to save you a search by repeating that there isn’t a free UFC 265 live stream if you’re wondering how to tune in to the fight. This is solely a pay-per-view event so you’ll need to part with some cash if you want to watch the action between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane amongst many other bouts.

Fortunately, it truly couldn’t be easier to watch UFC 265 online. The event is being broadcast to the nation exclusively through ESPN+. The price for the event is $70 solely for the UFC 265 PPV but new ESPN+ subscribers can save $40 when they bundle it together with an annual membership to the streaming service. The service will be required to watch all future UFC 2021 PPV events coming in at $90 all-in. A bargain for so much great sport over the coming year.

ESPN+ is a great place for UFC but that’s not all it offers. It’s also the leading destination for both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches. You can also watch PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League through the service. The best part? We’ve mentioned it — archived footage! That means you can watch all the latest fights, games, and matches, even if you’ve previously watched them live, and all at no added cost. You’re really not going to run out of content here.

ESPN+ also includes plenty of documentaries about all your favorite sports plus ESPN+ Originals to captivate your attention. It’s a sports fan’s dream basically.

You’ll need to act fast to get in on this offer though. The so-called ESPN+ UFC 265 PPV Bundle is only valid before the event starts. Wait until it begins and you’ll miss out on the offer. As a reminder, by signing up now, you’re saving $40 on what it would usually cost you to get the ESPN+ subscription needed to tune into UFC fights along with the UFC 265 PPV too. This is a no-brainer of an offer if you’re a sports fan. After all, you want to keep watching new content, right? Think of it as making ESPN+ the equivalent of $20 for the year compared to what you’d normally pay. Snap it up now while you still can.

