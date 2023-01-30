 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV is $300 off in time for the Super Bowl

Aaron Mamiit
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. YOu’ll want to act fast, though: Time is running out to have it delivered in time for February 12 if you want to watch the Super Bowl on it.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’ve got enough space for a 75-inch screen, then you shouldn’t pass up this chance to buy the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll be able to enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors on the massive display through its 4K Ultra HD resolution, in addition to support for High Dynamic Range that makes images more vibrant through higher brightness and contrast and a wider color gamut, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV’s DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic and immersive audio, completes the cinematic experience within the comfort of your own living room.

One thing that all of the best TVs have in common is that they’re smart TVs, and the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV follows suit through Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Not only does it grant access to all of the popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, but it also enables compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa. You can control playback, search for content, switch input sources, and much more through voice commands using the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote.

