This Alienware gaming PC just got a huge price cut

Jennifer Allen
Checking out the best gaming PC deals so you can find a sweet setup for your needs? Alienware deals are always well worth your time as demonstrated by this offer of an Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop for just $1,372 at Dell right now. A huge saving of $628, this is the ideal time to enjoy high-end gaming for less. As always with great Dell deals though, you’ll need to be quick. This offer is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t miss out.

The best gaming desktops combine hardware in a way that means there’s no risk of any bottlenecks while you game. That’s clear from the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop which offers plenty to love. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory plus a huge 1TB of SSD storage. The latter means that you can install all your favorite games without having to worry about running out of space any time soon. Most important of all for a gaming setup is its graphics card. The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with a huge 12GB of VRAM so it’s capable of playing the latest games without a problem.

As is customary with Alienware technology, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is more than just good-quality hardware. It’s intelligently designed with enhanced overclocking facilities whereby you can boost your speeds as needed. That’s aided by the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop’s extensive cooling system. Its thermal design includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers and a clever dual-axial fan design. Heat can escape from specially located vents designed to aid with flow and thermal management so overheating just isn’t going to happen here.

Expertly designed in so many ways, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop even looks great thanks to a stylish futuristic design that means you know you’ve bought something high-end.

Normally priced at $2,000, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is down to just $1,372, saving you $628 on the usual price. A great way to enjoy gaming for less without missing out on great specs, this is the ideal gaming desktop for many users. Buy it now while stocks last.

