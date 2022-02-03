Generally, when you’re talking about free tax filing services, what you actually get with that $0 price tag is very limited. TurboTax is rewriting that script, offering a host of support options for the low fee of nothing. That’s right, for a limited time, you can access TurboTax Live Basic, with full service for free for simple filings only, thanks to their new Any Way offer. No matter how you want to file, and there are several choices, filing a simple federal tax return costs nothing.

Broken down into three excellent options, you can choose what works best for you and your family. First, you can do your taxes yourself using TurboTax Free Edition. Second, you can get help from an expert, anytime, while you’re doing the work with TurboTax Live. Third, you can just hand everything off to a dedicated tax expert to do all the taxes for you, from start to finish with TurboTax Live Full Service. All three options cost absolutely nothing for simple filers. From now until February 15, TurboTax Live Full Service Basic is available free, while TurboTax Live Basic assisted lasts through March 31. If that fits your bill, fantastic! Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect by taking advantage of this offer.

Let someone else handle it with TurboTax Live Full Service

If you’re looking to hand everything off, and not deal with all the stress, the TurboTax Live Full Service is the right choice for you, and between now and February 15, 2022, it’s totally free for simple filers.

TurboTax will match you with the appropriate expert, who will take time to understand your unique situation, and then file your taxes — all work involved — for $0. Intuit’s intelligent A.I. and ML models will use unique attributes to match you up. You’ll get real-time updates during the entire experience, and you can easily upload any related documents like 1099s, W-2s, and more.

But if you’d rather file everything yourself, of course, that’s an option too! You can also reach out to get help while you file, if you have questions, run into obstacles, or whatever else you may encounter.

What else is free?

Both TurboTax Live Basic and TurboTax Free Edition are available at no cost to you. They allow you to file your federal taxes, as long as it’s a simple file, with direct support. The personalized experience will walk you through the entire process, making it simple and quick. You’ll even get guidance for making valuable deductions, and taking advantage of tax credits, to not only help you maximize your return but also to streamline the entire process.

At any time, you can get expert answers — an unlimited amount too — from tax experts thanks to the “Live Help” button. You’ll also be able to take advantage of a final review service, where someone looks over all your information and makes sure you have everything in order.

Why do you care? It’s simple. Filing your taxes, even your average filing can come with many complications, questions, and concerns. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a little extra help, always at the ready? That’s precisely the point behind TurboTax’s new Any Way offer, which allows you to get your taxes filed, at no extra cost, just how you want them done — whether you do them, you enlist help, or you hand them off to an expert. What are you waiting for? The sooner you file, the sooner you’ll get your refund.

