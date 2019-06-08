Share

MMA fans around the globe are strapping themselves in for an exciting MMA pay-per-view event this Saturday, June 8, in Chicago. UFC 238 will feature two championship bouts with some of the top fighters in the world of mixed martial arts, and thanks to ESPN’s growing relationship with UFC which now includes exclusive pay-per-view broadcasting rights, the best and only place to stream the UFC 238 main card online is with ESPN Plus – and new members can sign up now and take $30 off of the PPV ticket price. Read on to find out more about the event and how you can save.

The highlight of UFC 238 is a battle between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight belt. Cejudo only recently rose to the bantamweight class, yet still holds the flyweight title which he won from Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 (and later defended from T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143). Dillashaw himself was the former bantamweight champ, but vacated the belt after failing drug tests administered before and after his match with Cejudo.

This means that if Henry Cejudo defeats Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, he’ll hold UFC titles in both the flyweight and bantamweight classes. This is an attractive prize for the American combatant, but the Brazilian Moraes is also hungry to prove himself, and a victory over Cejudo would be a huge feather in the Brazilian’s cap. No matter who wins the day, it’ll likely be a close fight; if you want to know what we think, then be sure to check out our own picks and predictions for UFC 238.

Other notable matchups on the UFC 238 main card on ESPN Plus include a flyweight title bout between defending champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jessica Eye, as well as a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. There are 12 fights planned across the main and preliminary cards, and you can see the whole lineup right here.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes will air exclusively via ESPN, and if you want to stream the main card matches online, then you need ESPN Plus. An annual membership costs just $50, while the UFC 238 pay-per-view package rings in at $60; however, if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN’s premium streaming service, then this introductory bundle offer lets you score a year’s subscription to ESPN Plus plus the UFC 238 PPV for just $80. This saves you $30 off of the price of buying them separately.

