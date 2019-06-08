Digital Trends
Deals

Sign up for ESPN+ and get 50% off UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes pay-per-view

Lucas Coll
By
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes

MMA fans around the globe are strapping themselves in for an exciting MMA pay-per-view event this Saturday, June 8, in Chicago. UFC 238 will feature two championship bouts with some of the top fighters in the world of mixed martial arts, and thanks to ESPN’s growing relationship with UFC which now includes exclusive pay-per-view broadcasting rights, the best and only place to stream the UFC 238 main card online is with ESPN Plus – and new members can sign up now and take $30 off of the PPV ticket price. Read on to find out more about the event and how you can save.

The highlight of UFC 238 is a battle between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight belt. Cejudo only recently rose to the bantamweight class, yet still holds the flyweight title which he won from Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 (and later defended from T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143). Dillashaw himself was the former bantamweight champ, but vacated the belt after failing drug tests administered before and after his match with Cejudo.

Buy Now

This means that if Henry Cejudo defeats Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, he’ll hold UFC titles in both the flyweight and bantamweight classes. This is an attractive prize for the American combatant, but the Brazilian Moraes is also hungry to prove himself, and a victory over Cejudo would be a huge feather in the Brazilian’s cap. No matter who wins the day, it’ll likely be a close fight; if you want to know what we think, then be sure to check out our own picks and predictions for UFC 238.

Other notable matchups on the UFC 238 main card on ESPN Plus include a flyweight title bout between defending champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jessica Eye, as well as a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. There are 12 fights planned across the main and preliminary cards, and you can see the whole lineup right here.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes will air exclusively via ESPN, and if you want to stream the main card matches online, then you need ESPN Plus. An annual membership costs just $50, while the UFC 238 pay-per-view package rings in at $60; however, if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN’s premium streaming service, then this introductory bundle offer lets you score a year’s subscription to ESPN Plus plus the UFC 238 PPV for just $80. This saves you $30 off of the price of buying them separately.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, streaming offers, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Deals

This Samsung Galaxy Watch Father’s Day deal drops a $50 price cut

If your Dad is a Samsung fan, we have a great idea for a Father's Day gift they're sure to love: the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch. We've also uncovered a great deal at Walmart, where for a limited time, you can snag the company's latest and…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Pick up the Dell XPS 13 at a discount in our best laptop deals for June 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best laptops for video editing macbook pro 15 2
Computing

B&H slashes up to a whopping $900 from high-powered 2018 MacBook Pros

B&H is emptying their stock of MacBook Pro 2018 models with a huge sale. In order to make room for the incoming MacBook Pro 2019 laptops from Apple, B&H is offering discounts as much as $900, with $200 discounts available for most models.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Fossil Q Commuter hybrid smartwatch review
Deals

Fossil drops prices on smartwatches with these Father’s Day promo codes

A watch is a timeless Father’s Day gift, and Dads these days are likely to be sporting smartwatches or hybrids. Score promo codes for deals on an array of smartwatch and hybrid smartwatch models at Fossil.
Posted By William Hank
iphone x notch
Deals

Renewed Apple iPhones get big price cuts on Amazon for Father’s Day

If you’re looking to get your paws on an iPhone for yourself or for dad, you’re in luck: Amazon has a few nice Father’s Day discounts going right now on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, and we’ve rounded them up right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals iphones open box
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops prices on these Arlo Pro outdoor security camera kits

Amazon dropped the prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless outdoor camera system kits. Home security is a driving force for many people and wireless outdoor security systems are easy to install and move. The Arlo Pro 2 kits are top-rated.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Surface Pro 6 stock photo
Computing

Best Buy drops up to $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Father’s Day

Best Buy's current Dads and Grads sale is a three-day sale that features some particularly sweet deals on Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 6. That's right: with these deals you can save up to $330.
Posted By Anita George
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
DJI Mavic Air Review
Photography

Take to the skies with DJI’s best drone deals, including $120 off Mavic Air

DJI's line of drones and gimbals just got a bit more enticing. Through June 16, the DJI Summer Sale means discounts as big as three-figures on the most popular products, from the Mavic 2 Zoom to the Ronin-S gimbal.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to sync an xbox one controller light on
Deals

Wireless Xbox One controllers and bundles get price cuts ahead of E3

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, is the world’s premier gaming event. Ahead of E3, Walmart is offering black or white wireless Bluetooth Xbox One controllers for just $40, alongside an array of other Xbox offers.
Posted By William Hank
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day featured
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale: Garmin and Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch deals

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re on the lookout for a great gift, Samsung Gear Sport and Garmin Forerunner 235 are getting some pretty substantial discounts right now.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
LG C8
Deals

Best Father’s Day 4K TV deals: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get steep discounts

Want to give the gift of 4K this Father's Day? We've rounded up all of the best 4K TVs on sale right now and with prices starting as low as $230, there's bound to be something for everyone('s dad).
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll