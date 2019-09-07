MMA fans are eagerly anticipating the return of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is facing off in a title bout against interim champ Dustin Poirier today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at UFC 242. This high-stakes title unification matchup is a pay-per-view event slated to air exclusive on ESPN+, and if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN’s online streaming service, now’s your chance to grab this bundle offer and score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with a 50% discount on the UFC 242 PPV package. Read on to find out more about the fighters and how you can save.

Launched in spring of 2018, ESPN+ is a premium service that brings a myriad of sports content right to your computer, mobile device, or smart TV via the power of streaming. Thanks to the sports broadcaster’s growing relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ESPN+ is also the best place to stream UFC events, and it’s the only way to watch pay-per-view fights like UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier.

UFC 242 is the first event for standing lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov since the end of a recent nine-month suspension. The undefeated USSR-born fighter (27-0) has had an illustrious MMA career, but not one without controversy. Khabib won the lightweight belt from Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April 2018, then successfully defended it against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October. However, Nurmagomedov became involved in a fight between his team and McGregor’s immediately following the fight, ultimately culminating in his temporary suspension.

His American challenger, Dustin Poirier (25-5), is the current interim lightweight champion and will likely not prove an easy opponent for Nurmagomedov. Khabib’s suspension prompted UFC to host an interim championship fight, which Poirier won by defeating Max Halloway via unanimous decision this April at UFC 236. There can only be one champion, however, and whoever wins the unification bout at UFC 242 will take home the lightweight belt for keeps.

The preliminary card for UFC 242 will air on FX, but the main card – which includes the lightweight championship match between Nurmagomedov and Poirier – is a pay-per-view event exclusive to ESPN+. A year of ESPN+ costs $50 and the UFC 242 PPV package rings in at $60 ($110 total), but if you haven’t jumped on board yet, then you can grab this bundle deal, which includes a year of ESPN Plus and the UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier pay-per-view package, for $80 and save a cool $30.

