MMA fans across the country and around the world are looking forward to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 500th live event, with UFC 244 coming to the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. On Saturday, we’ll see welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz going head-to-head in the octagon as the main event, with middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till duking it out as the co-main event. The main card is a pay-per-view broadcast exclusive to ESPN+, and if you sign up now for this streaming service, you can score the PPV package for 50% off.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that launched last year. It brings a myriad of sports content to your web browser, the ESPN mobile app, and other streaming devices, finally giving cord-cutters a way to stream UFC, Top Rank Boxing, and more without a cable or satellite subscription. ESPN has also developed a very close relationship with the UFC, and ESPN+ is the only way you’ll be able to stream pay-per-view events like UFC 244.

As the fighting promotion’s 500th live show, it’s fitting that the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz main card packs a lot of talent. The main event is the titular bout between Masvidal (34-13) and Diaz (20-11), two UFC welterweight stars with seasoned professional records. This hotly anticipated matchup was almost canceled when Diaz tested positive for a banned substance, but thankfully, this was traced back to a tainted vegan multivitamin and he was cleared to fight at UFC 244.

Also on the UFC 244 main card are middleweight combatants Gastelum (15-4) and Till (17-2). This is Till’s first UFC contest since moving up to this class, and fans are looking forward to seeing how the British fighter (who has struggled recently at welterweight) will fare at a heavier weight — especially when he’s cutting his teeth on a heavy hitter like Gastelum. If you’re interested in reading more in-depth analysis of the main fighters, then be sure to check out our UFC 244 picks and predictions.

The UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz main card is scheduled for today, at 10 p.m. ET (Saturday, November 2). This is a pay-per-view event which will air only on ESPN+, so if you haven’t signed up yet, now’s the time, and this bundle deal offers new subscribers a nice discount: For $80, you’re getting a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 244 PPV package, saving you $30 off the price of buying them separately.

