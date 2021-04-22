This Saturday, MMA fans around the globe are getting treated to three UFC title fights, with reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his crown in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. The main card is a pay-per-view show that will air exclusively on ESPN+, so if you’re planning to watch UFC 261 online live and haven’t added this service to your streaming loadout, you’re in luck, because new members who sign up for ESPN+ now can save $40 on the PPV price. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re an MMA fan looking to watch UFC fights online, then you need ESPN+. ESPN’s premium streaming app rolled out a couple of years ago and is the go-to online destination for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s also the only way to watch UFC PPV events like Usman vs. Masvidal 2, and ahead of these big shows, new members can get a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC pay-per-view package for $90 ($40 off). Otherwise, ESPN+ costs $6 per month or $60 per year, while UFC PPVs ring in at $70.

UFC 261 is the second event of 2021 featuring three championship contests on the fight card. The main attraction is a highly anticipated rematch between Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal; the two met once before at UFC 251 last July, where Usman successfully defended his title via unanimous decision. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will also be defending her title against former champ Rose Namajunas, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight belt against Jessica Andrade. Prior to her move to flyweight, Andrade is the one who took the strawweight belt from Namajunas before losing it to Zhang. Rose then avenged her previous loss to Andrade and will now be vying to reclaim her old title.

With three championship belts on the line, UFC 261 is serving up what is sure to be one of the most exciting fight cards of 2021 (and given some of the explosive matches and upsets we’ve seen so far this year, that’s saying something). You’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch this pay-per-view event live, however, but if you haven’t done so yet, now’s the time to grab the bundle deal and score a one-year subscription to ESPN+ with the UFC 261 PPV for a $40 discount.

