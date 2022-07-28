Two championships are on the table at UFC 277 — save $45 on the PPV today

UFC 277 is coming this Saturday, and with two championship title belts on the table, this is not an event to miss. In fact, MMA fans are getting treated to two UFC pay-per-view events this month, as UFC 277 is the second numbered show to happen in July (following UFC 276 which took place July 2). Since it’s a pay-per-view, though, you’ll need to pony up some cash to watch the UFC 277 online live stream, but the good news is that you can save some cash if you’re a new ESPN+ subscriber. Here’s what you need to know about UFC 277 and how you can get the PPV for a discount with ESPN+.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 is a pay-per-view event, and as of 2022, ESPN+ is the only way to watch UFC PPV fights live in the U.S. This premium streaming app was rolled out in 2018 and currently rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year, while the price of UFC pay-per-view tickets is $75 (a $5 increase from last year). That means a one-year ESPN+ subscription and UFC PPV would normally set you back $145; however, if you’re a new subscriber, then you can grab this one-time bundle offer that gets you both for $100 — a nice savings that keeps $45 in your pocket. Now’s the time to grab this deal, too, with an ESPN+ price increase coming in August.

Headlining the UFC 277 main card is a title rematch for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Former bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes (who still holds the women’s featherweight belt) will challenge first-time title defender Julianna Peña. The two met last December at UFC 269, where underdog Peña pulled off a massive upset with a second-round rear-naked choke submission to unseat Nunes and claim the bantamweight championship.

For the co-main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will face down Kai Kara-France for an interim title. Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history when he took the flyweight belt from Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 last June, but lost it via unanimous decision in their trilogy rematch at UFC 270 in January (the first UFC PPV event of 2022). Figueiredo and Kara-France faced each other once before at UFC 245 in December 2019, where Figueiredo claimed a unanimous-decision victory.

This UFC 277 PPV bundle deal is available to all new ESPN+ subscribers, but note that it can only be redeemed once. If you already have ESPN+, then you’ll need to shell out the cash for the UFC 277 pay-per-view, but you may still be able to save by upgrading to the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14 per month, which basically means you get ESPN+ for free. (If you already have any of these services, you can still upgrade to the bundle and your bill will be adjusted so you get the savings.) The UFC 277 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday.

