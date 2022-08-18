Save $20 on the UFC 278 PPV with this exclusive Disney Bundle deal

UFC 278 is coming up fast, and if you’re looking for a deal to watch the big fight, your best bet is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. Right now, you can save $20 off the price of the UFC 278 card when you sign up for The Disney Bundle, bringing the price down to $55 for the card instead of $75. UFC 278 should be a particularly great night for UFC fans, with a rematch between welterweight fighters Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Here’s all you need to know.

As anyone who knows how to stream UFC fights online can tell you, the only way to watch UFC 278 online is via ESPN+. ESPN+ is the worldwide leader in sports, offering select live events from MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, along with college sports, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis. It’s also the home of all things UFC, which is why you need it for UFC 278.

UFC 278 features Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, who previously competed against each other early in their UFC careers. They first met back in 2015, and the two are now rising to the top of their divisions and ready for battle once more. Edwards is on a 10-fight win streak, while many consider Usman to be one of the best fighters around.

With the main card starting August 20 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. As part of the main card, you’ll see middleweights Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold fight it out, after their earlier scheduled bout was postponed from UFC 277. There will also be a fight between bantamweights José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Signing up for The Disney Bundle via the UFC 278 card deal also gives you Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) as part of the deal. The Disney Bundle works out at $14 per month, saving you nearly $7 each month compared to subscribing to all these services individually. Disney+ gives you access to all things Marvel, Star Wars, and — of course — Disney, along with plenty of other awesome content. Hulu provides you with all the best movies on Hulu like Prey, Source Code, Sorry To Bother You, and many more. It’s also worth checking out the best shows on Hulu, with the likes of Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows on the service.

Sign up for The Disney Bundle alongside the UFC 278 PPV, and you’ll save $20 on the huge sporting event. With plenty of other great content included, you’ll soon wonder how you lived without the benefits of ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. Please bear in mind, you must purchase the pay-per-view through or espn.com to receive the discount!

