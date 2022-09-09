Buy the UFC 279 PPV with ESPN+ now and save $50

UFC 279 is happening in Las Vegas this Saturday, marking the MMA promotion’s big pay-per-view exhibition for September. The headliner pits the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev against star fighter and fan favorite Nate Diaz, with Tony Ferguson taking on Li Jingliang as the co-main event. If you’re planning to watch the UFC 279 live stream online this weekend, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab your pay-per-view ticket. Here’s how much it’ll cost you.

If you’re looking to watch UFC 279 online this weekend, we’ve got good news and bad news. UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz is a pay-per-view, and ESPN+ is now the only way to watch UFC PPV events live in the U.S. While ESPN’s premium streaming platform did see a price increase from $7 per month or $70 per year to $10 per month or $100 per year, there’s also been a significant increase in content available to watch — like the full 30 for 30 library. The combined price of a one-year ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 279 PPV is $175 as of September 2022, with each event costing $75.

The good news is that new subscribers can get a discount: If you sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and grab the UFC 279 PPV now, you can get both for $125 — that’s a nice $50 savings. Unfortunately, this is a one-time affair. If you’re already an ESPN+ member, you’ll need to open up your wallet and shell out the $75 for the pay-per-view ticket if you plan to watch the UFC 279 live stream online this Saturday.

UFC 279 is somewhat unique for a numbered UFC event in that it doesn’t feature any championship bouts on the fight card (as almost all such pay-per-view shows usually do). Nonetheless, the UFC 279 fight card is an exciting one, featuring some rising stars along with fan favorites facing off in the Octagon. The main event is a welterweight matchup between rising star Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and UFC veteran Nate Diaz (21-13). This is the final fight on Diaz’ current contract, and the outcome may determine his future with the UFC as well as whether or not the currently undefeated Chimaev will be lined up for a shot at the welterweight title, which now belongs to Leon Edwards after he took it from Kamaru Usman last month at UFC 278. The co-main event is another welterweight contest, with Li Jingliang (19-7) going up against Tony Ferguson (26-7).

After signing up for ESPN+ and grabbing the pay-per-view, you can watch the UFC 279 live stream on any compatible smart TV, mobile device, streaming stick, Xbox or PlayStation console, or PC web browser. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event and begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

