UFC 281 PPV deal: Lock in now and save $50 on the fight tomorrow

UFC 281 is happening this Saturday, November 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two main event fighters, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, have previously clashed in kickboxing tournaments, and fans are looking forward to seeing how they square off in an MMA octagon. The event is a pay-per-view exclusive to ESPN+, and unfortunately PPVs are never cheap. The good news is that ESPN+ is offering new subscribers a deal that will save them $50 on the ESPN+ subscription and UFC 281 PPV bundle. Here’s the breakdown.

You’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 281 — there’s no getting around it. On top of that, you’ll need to pay for the PPV itself. Normally, ESPN+ costs $100 for an annual subscription. ESPN recently raised the price of PPVs to $75, so at full price you’re looking at $175. However, if you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can get the full year and UFC 281 for only $125, saving you $50 off the normal combined price. Note that this is a one-time offer, so it will only work if you’re making a new ESPN+ account, and your next PPV will be full price. Alternatively, you can buy the Disney Bundle with UFC 281 and get one month of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), ESPN+, and UFC 281 for $89 all together.

Once you sign up, you’re ready to check out the fight. Israel Adesanya (23-1) is fighting Alex Pereira (6-1). The two have fought twice previously in kickboxing rings, with Pereira winning both bouts. Since then, Adesanya has embraced his talents in MMA, while Pereira stayed in kickboxing for much longer. Adesanya will be defending his middleweight belt. On the supporting card, we have another title fight, Carla Esparza (20-6) defending her strawweight belt against Zhang Weili (22-3). PPV buyers also get a lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier (28-7) and Michael Chandler (23-7), and a bantamweight matchup between Frankie Edgar (23-10) and Chris Gutierrez (18-3).

There are 10 more undercards supporting those four bouts, making this a packed night at Madison Square Garden. The fight is on Saturday, November 12, with the early prelims starting at 6 p.m. EST and the main card starting at 10 p.m. EST. Grab the ESPN+ bundle to save $50 on the full experience.

