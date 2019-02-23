Digital Trends
Deals

UFC Fight Night 145: Stream Blachowicz vs. Santos free with ESPN Plus trial

Lucas Coll
By
UFC Fight Night 145 ESPN Plus

MMA fans are looking forward to another UFC Fight Night this weekend, with the 145th event kicking off on Saturday, February 23 at the O2 Arena in Prague. If you’re on the hunt for a way to stream it for free, then the easiest way to do it is to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial. ESPN Plus is a premium streaming service that gives you access to a mountain of sports content right on your mobile device via the ESPN app.

The main event at UFC Fight Night 145 is a showdown between Polish former KSW Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian fighter Thiago Santos. Blachowicz is looking strong heading into this fight, coming off of a streak of four consecutive wins. Santos hardly looks weak, however, with a solid 2018 fight record of four wins and one loss, so this fight is shaping up to be a pretty even match-up between two of the toughest combatants in their weight class.

The co-main event will pit Dutch heavyweight Stefan Struve against Brazil’s Marcos Rogério de Lima. Struve has the weight, height, and reach advantages, but after a three-loss streak, it’s anybody’s guess how he’ll stand up against de Lima. There are a total of 13 bouts planned for UFC Fight Night 145, and you can check out the official fight card (plus each fighter’s stats) at ESPN’s FightCenter.

UFC Fight Night 145: Blachowicz vs. Santos will take place at the O2 Arena in Prague on Saturday, February 23 (with the main card airing live at 2 p.m. ET in U.S. time and the preliminary card airing at 11 a.m. ET). This is the first UFC event to be hosted in the Czech Republic, and you can watch it for free by starting your ESPN Plus 7-day trial now.

Your ESPN Plus free trial gives you full access to all that the streaming service has to offer, so you can watch the event later at any time if you miss the live showing. You can also enjoy all of the pre- and post-match coverage such as weigh-ins, press conferences, analysis, and more, plus all of the other great sports content that ESPN Plus has to offer. After your trial period is up, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

Start Your Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019
IPVanish VPN
Deals

Protect your iPhone or iPad with the IPVanish VPN, on sale through February

One of our favorite virtual private networks for iPhones and iPads, IPVanish, is now offering a huge discount on its two-year subscription as part of its 7th-birthday promotion. Read on to find out more about how this VPN works and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on these air fryers by up to 50 percent

Air fryers have become a great alternative when cooking fried foods. They cook your food by circulating heat to achieve crispy golden finishes. If you've been looking to eat healthier, these 3 air fryers are discounted from Amazon right…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ecovacs deebot 901 robot vacuum deal
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Ecovacs robot vacuum, today only

Staying on top of all the house chores can be a pain but robot vacuums are sweeping in to make our lives easier. If you want to keep your space free of dust, dander, and pet hair, the Ecovacs Deebot 901 is being discounted on Amazon, today…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
kate spade scallop android wear smartwatch news 8
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet deal on the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch for women

Unlike many other smartwatches geared toward women, the Kate Spade Scallop offers a more chic and minimalistic look. With this Amazon sale going on right now, you can get it for $109 off its retail price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer Blade 2019 review
Computing

Limited-time sale knocks $500 off the price of the Razer Blade Pro 17

Looking for an ultra-powerful laptop for yourself or someone else? You're in for some luck. Razer is running a sale on some of its best gaming laptops, cutting down pricing on the Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Blade Pro 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals wirelss
Deals

Walmart slices prices on PS4 DualShock 4 controllers just in time for Anthem

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best audio deals holiday 2018 sony wh ch700n wireless noise canceling headphones
Deals

Amazon delivers a sale on Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

Among the most popular noise-canceling wireless headphone brands are Sony, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser, and Bose, but they can all be expensive. Amazon is discounting Sony's WH-CH700N wireless headphones now. Pick up a great pair of…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll