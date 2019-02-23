Share

MMA fans are looking forward to another UFC Fight Night this weekend, with the 145th event kicking off on Saturday, February 23 at the O2 Arena in Prague. If you’re on the hunt for a way to stream it for free, then the easiest way to do it is to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial. ESPN Plus is a premium streaming service that gives you access to a mountain of sports content right on your mobile device via the ESPN app.

The main event at UFC Fight Night 145 is a showdown between Polish former KSW Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian fighter Thiago Santos. Blachowicz is looking strong heading into this fight, coming off of a streak of four consecutive wins. Santos hardly looks weak, however, with a solid 2018 fight record of four wins and one loss, so this fight is shaping up to be a pretty even match-up between two of the toughest combatants in their weight class.

The co-main event will pit Dutch heavyweight Stefan Struve against Brazil’s Marcos Rogério de Lima. Struve has the weight, height, and reach advantages, but after a three-loss streak, it’s anybody’s guess how he’ll stand up against de Lima. There are a total of 13 bouts planned for UFC Fight Night 145, and you can check out the official fight card (plus each fighter’s stats) at ESPN’s FightCenter.

UFC Fight Night 145: Blachowicz vs. Santos will take place at the O2 Arena in Prague on Saturday, February 23 (with the main card airing live at 2 p.m. ET in U.S. time and the preliminary card airing at 11 a.m. ET). This is the first UFC event to be hosted in the Czech Republic, and you can watch it for free by starting your ESPN Plus 7-day trial now.

Your ESPN Plus free trial gives you full access to all that the streaming service has to offer, so you can watch the event later at any time if you miss the live showing. You can also enjoy all of the pre- and post-match coverage such as weigh-ins, press conferences, analysis, and more, plus all of the other great sports content that ESPN Plus has to offer. After your trial period is up, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

