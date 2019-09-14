How to watch UFC Fight Night 158: Cerrone vs Gaethje with ESPN+

This Saturday, September 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada. UFC Fight Night 158 will be hosted at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the main card featuring a bout between American lightweight fighters Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje. All the action will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so now’s the time to sign up if you haven’t already. Read on to find out more about UFC Fight Night 158 fights and how you can stream it live.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that is host to a cornucopia of sports entertainment including everything from live games, matches, and fights to interviews, analysis, press conferences, exclusive shows, and much more. ESPN rolled out its streaming service last year, allowing sports fans from all over the world enjoy access to all of this content right from the comfort of their mobile devices, computer web browser, or other compatible platform via the ESPN app.

ESPN+ is also the only place you can watch UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Gaethje live this weekend. Viewers of UFC Fight Night 158 will see Cerrone face off against Gaethje, two skilled American lightweights. Cerrone, ranked No. 4 on the lightweight roster with a record of 36 wins and 12 losses, has broken several UFC performance records despite having never held a title belt.

Cerrone’s opponent, Gaethje, is a relative newcomer to the UFC, having vacated his Professional Fighters League lightweight title when he signed on with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2017. Gaethje is ranked fifth — just behind Cerrone — on the UFC lightweight roster with an impressive record of 20 wins and two losses, with 17 of his victories earned by knockout thanks to his aggressive strike-heavy fighting style.

The UFC Fight Night 158: Cerrone vs. Gaethje main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET this Saturday with the preliminary card slated for 5 p.m. Both the main and preliminary card fights will air on ESPN+, so if you haven’t signed up for ESPN’s premium streaming service, now’s the time to do so and take advantage of your 7-day trial – meaning you can stream this weekend’s MMA action for free. After that, ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel any time.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, end-of-summer sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations