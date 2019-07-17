Share

Amazon’s Prime Day blowout sale is officially over, but each year this event sees and more and more competition with other retailers running separate summer promos to attract shoppers who missed the Amazon sales or who simply don’t have a Prime membership. Walmart in particular had a ton of great deals and is still running a bunch, with its ongoing July sale offering post-Prime Day tech discounts on everything from Apple gadgets to televisions like this Vizio 55-inch 4K TV – which is easily one of the best smart TV deals going right now. Though the 65-inch Vizio 4K TV for just $450 is also pretty impressive.

Vizio is one of the better 4K TV brands out there for budget-conscious shoppers who want to upgrade to Ultra HD without paying a small fortune. These televisions are admittedly a lot more affordable and feature-laden than they were just a few years back, with almost all of them, including this 55-inch D-Series TV, now shipping with built-in Wi-Fi streaming capabilities (meaning you can totally ditch that Roku, Apple TV, or other external streaming device).

The D-Series Vizio 55-inch 4K TV even comes pre-loaded with Google Chromecast. This gives you access to a wide range of free and premium entertainment from Google, and you can download Chromecast-enabled apps to “Cast” content to your TV right from your smartphone or tablet. Along with Chromecast, the Vizio D-Series TVs also support all of your favorite streaming apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, among many others.

Some more up-to-date features that the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV packs (and ones that are nice to see on a television this affordable) include uniform full-array LED backlighting, voice control support when connected with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant hubs, and a Spacial Scaling Engine that smooths out and upscales legacy HD and Full HD content to bring it closer to 4K resolution. You also get three HDMI ports for hooking up multiple input devices.

Even at its usual price of $478, the D-Series Vizio 55-inch 4K TV is already competitively priced for a smart television of its size and feature set and is cheaper than others from brands like LG and Samsung. This post-Prime Day discount is even sweeter, though: A nice $158 savings lets you score this TK smart TV for a super affordable $320 from Walmart right now, with free two-day home shopping as a cherry on top.

