If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.

Watch your favorite shows and movies with crystal-clear quality on the Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which features a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for sharp details, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 that provides incredible brightness and color, and a full-array LED backlight that evenly distributes light across the display. The TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active processor, which can upscale content in HD to 4K quality. For gamers, the TV’s V-Gaming Engine ensures more responsive gameplay with sub 10ms input lag, 4K 60fps variable refresh rate, and a picture mode that’s optimized for playing video games.

The best 4K TVs are smart TVs to provide easy access to helpful apps and streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and the same can be said of the Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s SmartCast operating system. The TV works with Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast, which will let you stream what’s on the screen of your iOS or Android device on the 65-inch display, and it also comes with the Vizio Voice Remote for voice commands, which you can also access through the free SmartCast app on your smartphone.

It may finally be time to invest in a bigger and better screen for your living room with Walmart’s offer for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. The retailer is selling the 4K TV for just $500, after a $98 discount to its original price of $598. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t take too much time to think about it. To make sure that you get the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

