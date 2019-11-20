Getting the right camera for a toddler may sound easy, but the truth is, it’s just as tough as finding the best one for an adult. If you want something that functions both as a toy and an educational device, the VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix is a solid option. Walmart has it on sale right now, dropping its price from $40 to a more affordable $30. Cross some holiday gifts off your list by taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal.

From its toddler-friendly design down to its durability and ergonomics, the VTech KidiZoom is undoubtedly suitable for the youngest photographers. It’s equipped with rubber grips on both sides to avoid slippage, as well as two viewfinders which are especially helpful since most toddlers still don’t get the concept of closing one eye and putting the other up to the camera. There’s also a screen with big icons plus large buttons and a big joystick, so your little ones can easily navigate through various options with their little fingers.

With a 2-megapixel lens and 4x digital zoom, the KidiZoom isn’t designed to capture photos good enough to print or share. its sole purpose is to teach toddlers photography basics, and who knows, maybe it’ll spark an interest in photography. It also has video and voice recorder functions, as well as a Selfie mode that can detect faces and automatically take the picture.

This kiddie camera is great for developing artistic skills as well since children get to play around exciting photo effects, unique collages, and creative apps. What makes it even more fun to use is the inclusion of four built-in games. This way, your child can conveniently switch from one activity to another in just a single device. If you want to transfer photos to the computer, you can easily do so with a USB cable (not included).

The VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix hits the sweet spot between cost and functionality, making it an ideal gift for children this holiday season. It even earned a spot as one of the best cameras for kids on our website and also received an impressive 4.5-out-of-5-star rating in Walmart reviews. Customers who bought it mostly commended its recreational, creative, and educational benefits. Order the pink or blue variant on Walmart for only $30 instead of the usual $40 (battery and micro SD card not included).

