Share

Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago today, June 8, and MMA fans are looking forward to rousing pay-per-view event. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes, will feature some of the best fighters going head to head for the bantamweight title. If you want to know how to watch the event online, then you can catch all the action on ESPN+ which is actually offering a big discount for new subscribers.

For UFC 238, we’ll be seeing the American fighter Henry Cejudo, with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses, taking on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title. There is also a co-main event where you can see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko take on Jessica Eye — which is sure to be an exciting fight as well. Since ESPN now holds the broadcasting rights to UFC content for 2019, it’s the only place you can really watch this year’s big fights go down — including pay-per-view events like UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes.

Buy Now

Who is fighting in UFC 238?

Marlon Moraes is coming into this fight hungry for the prize, however: The Brazilian mixed martial artist is a relative newcomer to the UFC, but has already soared to the top-ranked spot on the UFC bantamweight roster. Having earned this title shot, Moraes is understandably eager to prove himself worthy, and a victory of UFC veteran Cejudo would be a huge win for the former WSOF champion.

The second big fight on the main card is another high-stakes title bout, with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against challenger Jessica Eye. The USSR-born Shevchenko has been incredibly dominant in her division and is heavily favored to win, but at number one in the flyweight rankings, the “Evil” Eye is a worthy contender and might be the one to dethrone the champ – and in doing so, she’ll claim her first UFC title win.

How to Watch UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes

Cejudo vs. Moraes will air exclusively via ESPN, and if you want to stream the main card matches online, then you need ESPN+. An annual membership costs just $50, while the UFC 238 pay-per-view package rings in at $60; however, if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN’s premium streaming service, then this introductory bundle offer lets you score a year’s subscription to ESPN+ plus the UFC 238 PPV for just $80. This saves you $30 off of the price of buying them separately.

The main card matches for UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes is happening today at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (it’s the third UFC pay-per-view event that won’t air on U.S. television networks). If you haven’t signed on yet, then ESPN+ is offering a nice package deal for new subscribers.

UFC 238 picks and predictions

Marlon Moraes (22-5), is champing at the bit for this fight, having declared that he doesn’t care for Cejudo and that the American’s win over Dillashaw was a bit of a “fluke” (a few others have echoed this sentiment, stating that the fight was ended prematurely). That bout was still an impressive display by Cejudo, who is noted for a strong grappling game thanks to his Olympic wrestling history.

Henry Cejudo may have an advantage if things go to the ground, but he has also flaunted improved striking in recent fights. Moraes, for the most part, is a strong striker, but the Brazilian also has a very sound ground defense and has scored six submission victories on the mat alone. This is going to be a close matchup between two technical and balanced fighters, but we’re predicting a knockout by Marlon Moraes due to his more polished striking capabilities and the simple fact that, given that the stakes are arguably higher for him, the Brazilian is hungrier for a win.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.