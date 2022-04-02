When it comes to gaming hardware, most techies get preoccupied with components like CPUs, RAM, and graphics cards. That’s only natural, as those are the parts that do the heavy lifting when it comes to running the latest games smoothly. Too many, however, overlook storage or treat it as an afterthought. This is a mistake, as a sub-par SSD or HDD can hold your system back. That’s why it’s a good idea to get a good high-speed SSD that’s purpose-built for gaming. Whether you’re building a custom desktop for PC gaming, upgrading your laptop, or want more storage, the WD_BLACK™ SN770 NVMe™ SSD has you covered, and best of all, this fast and cost-effective solid-state drive is available right now. It’s also worth noting, if you’re looking for a fully-compatible, all-in-one upgrade for your PS5, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is available with a heatsink.

Buy Now

It’s easy to see why storage drives get overlooked. After all, isn’t that just the place where you park your software and files? Nonetheless, you don’t have to be a tech wizard to figure out why skimping on storage is a bad idea. Your stuff doesn’t just sit on a hard drive or SSD, your computer or gaming console has to load and run games off of these drives as well. If you’re building a PC for gaming (and especially if you have a large game library), you’re probably already aware that a bigger-than-usual SSD should be on your parts list. And if you’re a console gamer, then you know all too well that it’s only a matter of time before the built-in storage runs out. That’s doubly true in an age where digital game downloads are quickly becoming the norm.

Gamers also know that upgrading components can get pricey quickly, as a lot of PC parts and peripherals marketed for gaming tend to carry inflated price tags. The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD, on the other hand, is a high-speed gaming SSD that delivers a lot of bang for your buck, making it a great choice for value-conscious builders, upgraders, and console gamers looking to expand their on-system storage. It’s a compact NVMe solid-state drive, which gives it considerably faster read/write speeds than standard SATA SSDs. By taking full advantage of the fourth-generation PCIe® interface, it can achieve read speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s. That means games and other software will load faster. Its compact M.2 SSD form factor also makes the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD a fantastic upgrade for gaming laptops and consoles. The included WD_BLACK™ Dashboard software also makes it easy for you to keep an eye on the SSD’s health and fine-tune its performance.

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe gaming SSD is available in four sizes: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB*, and all of them are on sale right now for 9% to 12% off. For a limited time, you can grab the 250GB model for $53, the 500GB model for $70, the 1TB SSD for $115, and the 2TB for $250 directly from Western Digital. The full WD_BLACK range of gaming storage products includes a variety of HDDs and SSDs (both external and internal) for every type of PC or console gaming setup, so if the SN770 isn’t a good fit, be sure to check out the whole WD_BLACK lineup here. And if you’re looking for a fourth-gen NVMe SSD that works with the PS5, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is a great alternative to the SN770.

Buy Now

*1GB = 1 billion bytes, 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations